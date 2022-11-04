Show Low closed out the regular season on Oct. 27 with a convincing 38-6 victory over host Page for its ninth win of the season.
The Cougars vaulted to the No. 4 seed in the 3A rankings.
Senior Ray Pedraza moved from his running back position to start at quarterback, filling in for Nash Brewer who was being held out to heal some nagging injuries. Pedraza played admirably by throwing for two touchdowns and scoring one on the ground.
As has been the case all year, Show Low’s defense shone throughout the game. Cutter Pepper was dominant from his defensive end position with six tackles, two sacks, two pass blocks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The Sand Devils did not have an answer to the relentlessness of Pepper and his defensive teammates. Ryan Kishbaugh with two interceptions and Jake Dekker with one interception and five passes defended were leaders in the defensive backfield.
Altogether the Cougars recorded seven sacks with two by Marcus Henderson and one apiece by Armoni Flores, Gabe Benally and Jacob Murray. Stetson Walters and Easton Pena both recovered fumbles during the defensive shutdown.
Kishbaugh also led the Cougars’ rushing attack with 162 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Freshman Jett Walker contributed strongly with 66 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, plus catching one of the two Pedraza scoring tosses.
Seniors Colton Tidwell with three receptions for 46 yards and one of the two Pedraza touchdown passes and Gage Reidhead with 52 yards on two catches had strong offensive games for the Cougars.
Sophomore Calvin Morgan kicked a 22-yard field goal to go with his three successful point-after touchdown kicks to complete the scoring for the Cougars.
Mogollon 68, Joseph City 19
The Joseph City Wildcats came into the 1A quarterfinals fresh off a victory and hoping to find some magic against the Mogollon Mustangs. That was not to be as senior Blayk Kelton could not be contained as he ran for 24 yards on the first Mustang drive topped off with a 6-yard touchdown and then a 30-yard touchdown run on the second drive. Kyson Owens and Payton Reidhead each ran for the two-point conversions and with 8:27 left in the first quarter, Mogollon held a 16-0 lead.
The Wildcats clawed their way back with an eight-play, 70- yard drive featuring a 44-yard scoring pass from Blake Palmer to Owen Beaty to make the score 16-6.
The Mustangs followed that with a five-play, 65-yard drive featuring Reidhead who caught two Owens’ passes for 25 yards and ran for 24 more including an 8-yard touchdown. Adrian Suarez caught an Owens pass for the two points making the score 24-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Suarez made his presence felt on the next Wildcat drive as he stripped the ball from Palmer to give the Mustangs possession to start the second quarter. Owens completed three passes to Payton Reidhead and Brock Reidhead for 27 yards and then ran the final 12 yards for the touchdown. Owens then completed the conversion pass to Brock Reidhead and the Mustangs were firmly in control at 32-6.
Another Wildcat drive went for four and out with a 35-yard punt and the Mustangs were on the move. Kelton ran 40 yards on the first play of the drive and after two offsides penalties on the Wildcats, the Owens to Brock Reidhead connection ended the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass. Payton Reidhead caught an Owens pass for the conversion and the score was 40-6 midway through the second quarter.
On the next Wildcat drive, Suarez stepped in front of a Palmer pass at the 48-yard line and went the 52 yards for the sixth Mustang touchdown that was followed by an Owens run for the two-point conversion and the score was 48-6.
Again, a Wildcat drive ended in disaster as Payton Reidhead set up another Mustang drive with an interception. Owens capped a four play, 57-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run and Mogollon led 55-6 at halftime after an Alexis Blasingame successful point after touchdown kick.
Mogollon opened the second half as it had opened the game with a 48-yard touchdown run by Kelton. Blasingame kicked the extra point and Joseph City trailed 62-6. The disaster for the Wildcats was not over as Payton Reidhead gathered in his second interception of the night and raced 38 yards to paydirt to cap the Mustang scoring for the evening at 68.
Joseph City garnered some pride as the Wildcats scored twice in the fourth quarter on two Palmer touchdown passes to Bannon Johnstun for 23 yards and 85 yards to Michael Salazar to finish the scoring at 68-19.
Alchesay 48, Red Mesa 30
With the exception of not making the 2A playoffs, Alchesay closed out a successful season with its sixth win against just three losses on Oct. 27 in a convincing manner on the road.
Sophomore Esau Tate had the answers to any defensive schemes the Redskins threw at the Falcons as he scored five touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards on 19 carries. On the last play of the first half, Tate scored his fourth touchdown on a 77-yard run to give the Falcons an insurmountable 34-7 lead.
Senior Leon Fall played his normal steady game as he opened the scoring for the Falcons on their second drive. Fall carried 17 times for 94 yards. Alchesay’s last touchdown came from senior defensive lineman Wes Altaha as he scooped up a fumble and rumbled 35 yards for the score to give Alchesay a 48-15 lead with less than five minutes left.
Altaha with eight tackles, one sack, and the fumble recovery and run, and senior Clarence Griggs with seven tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery led the Falcons domination of Red Mesa.
The six-win season for the Falcons gave coach Brandon Newcomb much to build on for the 2023 season’s goal of making a run in the playoffs. The 2022 team was close; playing 3A schools and their 2A rivals closer will aid greatly in reaching that goal.
— Jon Burnham
Snowflake 42, San Tan Valley Ben Franklin 0
SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos took on the Benjamin Franklin Chargers on Oct. 28 in Snowflake. After a pair of losses, Snowflake looked forward to regaining some confidence against an easier opponent.
The big talk of the game were the position changes that the Lobo coaching staff implemented this game. Senior Easton Butler moved to a wide receiver spot, and Brennan Bryant took on the role of quarterback. Other changes occurred changing players from offense to defense or vice versa, but on to the game.
In the first few plays the Lobos had already taken advantage of the Chargers. Behind the wheels of Jett McCray, the Lobos scored a touchdown on the first drive.
The Lobos defense sent the Chargers a message right from the first kick. Bradon Frost smashed into the runner on the punt return, laying him out immediately. From there it was a quick series, before Benjamin Franklin turned the ball over on downs.
The second Lobo drive found its hero in the form of Bradden Lewis. Lewis overpowered his opponents, breaking tackle after tackle. He ran for a solid 20 yards, then scored a touchdown on a 14-yard carry.
An underwhelming Chargers drive resulted in a turnover, and it was time to showcase the new Lobo quarterback in Bryant. On his first deep throw, he connected on a 28-yard pass to Butler. The pair synchronized well the entire game. Butler would beat his defender and Bryant would hit him with the ball.
Unfortunately for Snowflake, the drive’s momentum ended after that and it was forced to kick. The Lobo defense took the field and did what it does best: bring drives to a forceful stop. Snowflake’s defense stifled the Chargers passing game and their running game was nonexistent against the boys-in-blue.
The Lobos did have a bit of a scare at the end of the first quarter when a pass soared deep and only the athleticism of Frost broke up the pass and stopped the Charger touchdown. Then Braden LaDuke demolished the running back on a big third down to snuff out the Chargers hopes of a first down.
The Lobos struggled a bit on offense. After an impressive pair of drives to start the game, they couldn’t score for four consecutive drives. However, Davyn McCray immediately gave the offense another chance by intercepting a Charger pass.
Butler made the most of this opportunity by catching a 20-yard pass. Then a screen pass to Butler worked out perfectly, who broke a tackle and gained 10 yards. Within 5 yards of the goal line, Snowflake turned to J.J. Lerma. He broke through the line for a third Lobo touchdown.
On the next Benjamin Franklin drive, it finally earned a new first down for the first time in the game.
Frost ruined the Chargers’ dreams of a touchdown on the next play by capitalizing on an errant pass to end out the half. The score stood at 21-0 in favor of Snowflake.
Jett McCray came out big in the second half. He scored a 40-yard touchdown on the first drive behind a huge block by J.J. Lerma. Then on the defensive end, Frost intercepted a pass for the second time.
McCray wasn’t done scoring yet. He broke through again for his third touchdown of the game, this time on a 20-yard run. In a mirror of the previous defensive possession, there was another interception — this time by Davyn McCray.
Lance Christensen broke through for a 70-yard run to score the final Lobo touchdown. The final score was 42-0.
The takeaways for this game were mostly in the test run of the new quarterback, Bryant. He threw well and his decision making was great. As a receiver, Butler did a phenomenal job catching the ball. Davyn McCray adjusted quickly to his job as a defensive back getting two interceptions in his debut.
The Lobos got a stress-free win and an opportunity to give their new changes a trial run. But that is as far as the easy times will extend. Next week, the Lobos will take on Poston Butte, which beat No. 3 Tempe Marcos de Niza last week. This top-seeded contender will be a fine test for Snowflake as the Lobos look to test themselves against one of the best in the 4A division.
— Garrett Goodrich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.