The Round Valley Elks visited Show Low last Friday with hopes of defeating the Cougars on their home field for the third straight year.
Coach Carlo Hernandez and the Cougars were ready, willing and able to let their play determine the outcome of the game.
The Elks were caught off guard on the first play with the Cougars completing a halfback pass from Ryan Kishbaugh to Sergio Villablna for a 32-yard gain.
The play would be an initial indicator of a few things on the night. First, the Cougars would be aggressive on both sides of the ball and not wait for the game to come to them.
Second, the Kishbaugh brothers, Ryan and Jermey, would have a deep involvement on both sides of the ball during the game.
Round Valley started to drive the field on its first possession but was stopped and forced to punt. The Elks held Show Low on its second possession with the Elks getting the ball back around their 40-yard line.
On the second play of the drive, quarterback Ryker Marble’s pass to Treyson Merrill was tipped by Ryan Kishbaugh and ended up in the hands of Jermey Kishbaugh around the 50-yard line, and he returned the ball to the Elks’ 40.
Show Low took advantage of the short field and scored again two plays later on a run by Ryan Kishbaugh.
The Elks were stopped on their next possession and once again were forced to punt. Round Valley pinned the Cougars around their 10-yard line.
On Show Low’s third possession, the Elks’ Treyson Merrill and Keanu Clark sacked quarterback Nash Brewer for a two-point safety on the first play of the series.
For a brief period in the game after the safety Round Valley had a little momentum. The Elks drove down the field and scored on Gauge Baker’s run, and with the extra point trailed 14-9.
The Cougars quickly regained the momentum and scored twice more in the half to take control of the game and prove that, on this night, they were physical, aggressive and able to wear down an Elks squad that was unable to control the flow of the game.
Round Valley will head to Kayenta Monument Valley to face the Mustangs on at 6 p.m. on Friday.
