EAGAR — The Round Valley Lady Elks are led by first-year coach Kalicia Hamblin.
Hamblin grew up in Snowflake and played soccer for the Lobos and went on to get additional playing time at Gateway Community College.
Hamblin hopes to bring some “consistency” to the program in her time as coach. The program has had several runs of success but has struggled recently in keeping coaches for consecutive years. The impact of the changes is hard on the girls as systems and coaching philosophies change. Hamblin is joined by former Round Valley head coach Bryce Burnham.
Hamblin acknowledges that her team is young. The Elks have some seniors and juniors on the squad, but the numbers are in her sophomore and freshman class. The youth gives her hope for the future of the program, but she knows it makes for challenges up front.
She would like to encourage the young ladies who may want to play for the Elks one day to just give “15 minutes a day.”
She feels if players would just spend 15 minutes a day touching the ball as in “toe touches, juggling and dribbling” drills that they will already have a touch of the ball and those skills can be incorporated into the team’s philosophies or schemes once they join the high school team.
Early-season results have been tough on the Elks. They participated in the Rim Country Shootout Aug 19-20 in Payson and lost those games including to tough St. Johns and Chino Valley teams.
The Lady Elks faced the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions in the RV Dome Monday Aug 22, and were able to come away with a 3-1 victory. The Scorpions scored first with under 10 min to go in the first half, and the Elks were able to respond quickly to tie the game 1-1 heading into half.
The Lady Elks would add two additional scores in the second half to win the game 3-1.
They traveled to Chino Valley on Thursday to face last year’s state runner-up once again early in the season.
The Cougars took the victory 12-0 over the Elks.
Round Valley is scheduled to travel back to Chino Valley to participate in the Chino Cup Soccer Tournament on Sept. 9-10.
