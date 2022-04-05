EAGAR — Round Valley softball ended a successful week by beating a tough Morenci team 7-3 in Round Valley on Sat April 2nd.
Round Valley had Kyrie Walker take to the mound with her 6 season wins and Morenci countered with Keirah Chee carrying her 8 wins on the season.
Taelynn Walker, a senior for RV, lead off the scoring against Morenci hitting a solo home run in the 2nd and she was joined by teammate Merrick Newby, a senior, who also hit a solo home run in the same inning.
Morenci battled back and scored one in the top of the 3rd but they also ended up leaving the bases loaded to end their portion of the inning. The Elks would battle back in the bottom of the 3rd by scoring 2 in the bottom of the inning to lead 4-1 heading into the 4th.
Morenci would once again load the bases in the 4th, but Walker was once again able to leave the runners stranded and this time she got out of the inning with no runs allowed.
Allyson Muth jumped on the 2nd pitch in the bottom of the 4th and drove it over the center field score board for the 3rd solo home run of the game bringing the Elks to lead 5-1.
Kyrie would get hit by a ball up the middle in the top of the 5th. She would initially stay in the game and Morenci would gather several hits in the inning including a hit by Celina Manuz that hit the top of the outfield fence and bounced back into play. That hit would score 1 to bring the lead to 5-2. The Elks would make a pitching change and bring Allyson Muth into finish the inning and close out the game for the Elks.
Taelynn Walker would strike once again and drive in 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th to increase the lead for RV 7-2. Morenci would put up 1 more score to finish the game giving the Elks the victory.
The game provided RV with a chance to see another non region opponent who will likely make it into the state playoffs. Heading into the game RV was ranked 2nd and Morenci 5th in the 2A division for softball. Last seasons state runner up, Benson, has a hold on 1st place and the defending state champion, River Valley, is listed 3rd.
The Lady Elks also hosted the Hopi Bruins and Pinon Eagles in Round Valley during the week and captured wins in both games to bring the Elks season record to 10-1. The offense for the Elks has been strong and they have scored 38 runs in the last 3 games getting solid contributions up and down the roster helping to make the week a success.
The season for the Elks heads into the final 3 weeks with 6 regular season games left on the schedule.
