EAGAR — The Window Rock Fighting Scouts made the trip south to play in the Round Valley in the Dome on Friday for the Elks’ homecoming game.

The Elks were able to get scoring early and the flow of the game would allow the coaches to continue working on player placement and getting younger players additional playing time while the rest of the Elks cruised to a 45-8 victory.

