EAGAR — The Window Rock Fighting Scouts made the trip south to play in the Round Valley in the Dome on Friday for the Elks’ homecoming game.
The Elks were able to get scoring early and the flow of the game would allow the coaches to continue working on player placement and getting younger players additional playing time while the rest of the Elks cruised to a 45-8 victory.
Robert Haws, a line coach for the Elks, was pleased with the intensity and focus the team brought to the field. He felt the Elks were able to “start fast” and be aggressive, which provided them opportunities to score early.
Both teams made use of the spread offense with three receivers and mostly one running back. The Elks used the quarterback position more for throwing, running and handing off while Fighting Scouts quarterback Taylor Begay mostly threw or handed off the ball and ran on limited occasions.
Haws talked about how the team was still looking at changes and trying to get players in the best spot to help the Elks succeed.
Some of the changes for the Elks showed up on defense. Several players have been moved or rotated to different positions, including senior Treyson Merrill.
Merrill not only changed numbers from 10 to 54 to accommodate a position change on the offensive line, but he also moved from the defensive line to linebacker. Regardless of the change, Merrill still brought his hard-hitting style and defensive playmaking ability.
On offense, quarterback Ryker Marble had a successful night both running and throwing the ball. Marble scored the Elks’ first touchdown on a run of 23 yards early in the first quarter.
On the Scouts’ second drive Merrill picked up a fumble on the Elks’ 47-yard line and ran it back to the Scouts’ 28. A penalty on the play negated the run, but gave Round Valley possession.
Marble struck quickly by throwing to Jordan Elmer on a 52-yard pass that put the Elks on the Scouts’ 3-yard line. Kyle Clark ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play. Round Valley held the Scouts on the next drive and took over on downs around the Scouts’ 45-yard line.
Marble threw to Body Ziegler for a 5-yard score that made the score 21-0 in the first quarter.
The Scouts came back with a 44-yard pass from Taylor Begay to Tristan Thomas giving Window Rock the ball on the Elks’ 29-yard line. The Elks forced a turnover on downs and retained the ball on their 25-yard line. Marble completed passes for 42, 28 and a final toss of 8 yards to Elmer for a touchdown. After a few possession changes, Round Valley scored again on another 8-yard run by Marble to give the Elks a halftime lead of 35-0.
Both teams started the second half with scores, and the Elks had the chance to get additional younger players into the game. Looking forward to this week, Haws hoped that the Elks continued to work hard and “get better” as they prepared to take on Winslow. That game was played on Thursday in Winslow.
— Scott Madrid
Mogollon 36, Williams 24
Not often over the last few seasons has Mogollon entered a game as an underdog. Oct. 7 was one of those few times the Mustangs were not favored as the fifth-ranked Mustangs journeyed to No. 1 Williams.
Behind a strong running attack featuring Blayk Kelton and Payton Reidhead and an opportunistic defense with interceptions by Kelton (two) and Reidhead plus three recovered fumbles, the Mustangs prevailed 36-24.
The first quarter belonged to Kelton and the Mustangs’ offensive line as they gave the Mustangs a 14-8 lead. Kelton scored on runs of 25 and 1 yards. Those two touchdowns were sandwiched around a Vikings score. Reidhead caught a Kyson Owens pass for the two-point conversion after Kelton’s first touchdown.
The second quarter was scoreless as both teams battled on wet and slippery field resulting in fumbles and falls by the running backs.
Mogollon came out in the third quarter and took a 20-8 lead on a Reidhead 16-yard run. Within a minute, the Vikings roared back to cut the score to 20-16.
After the Mustangs had to punt on their next drive, Williams was knocking on the door to give the Vikings a lead when Kelton stepped in front of a Vikings receiver and returned an interception 56 yards. The turnover gave the Mustangs an opportunity to expand their lead, and Reidhead ran in for a 14-yard touchdown and Mogollon’s lead was 28-16 at the end of the third quarter.
Mogollon continued to control the clock by running the ball, and Kelton scored his third touchdown with just over seven minutes left. Kelton added the two-point conversion and the Mustangs had a 36-16 lead.
Williams charged back once again and scored less than two minutes later to cut the lead to 36-24, but the Mustangs defense took over and kept the Vikings out of the end zone the remainder of the game. The turnover rate of six gained by the Mustangs to two lost was a big reason for the win over the former No. 1 team in the 1A Conference.
Mogollon will take on rival Joseph City, which is coming off a strong 48-12 win over Fredonia, at 7 p.m. Friday in Heber. The Wildcats come in with a 5-3 record overall and a 2-2 record in the 1A North Region. They would like nothing better than to beat the Mustangs on Mogollon’s field during homecoming week.
The Mustangs’ record of 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the 1A North puts them in the driver’s seat for a first-round bye in the 1A state playoffs. They more than likely will secure a first-round bye with a win heading into the playoffs starting on Oct. 21.
— Jon Burnham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.