San Diego PAC-12

The UConn Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs, 79-56, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game in Houston April 3, 2023.

 Hayden Cilley/Cronkite News

HOUSTON — Rumblings of the San Diego State Aztecs moving to the Pac-12 grew louder Monday night, even after the Aztecs lost in the men’s basketball national championship game.

The chatter began to escalate roughly three weeks ago when San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker told KFMB-TV in San Diego that a new Pac-12 television deal is all but done when he was asked if an Aztecs move to the conference was imminent.

