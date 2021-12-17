Home teams in bold
Boys basketball scores
Dec. 7
Blue Ridge 54, Window Rock 35
Show Low 75, Alchesay 30
Hopi 50, St. Johns 44
Chinle 73, Snowflake 60
Dec. 8
Mogollon 62, Round Valley 55
Dec. 13
Blue Ridge 77, Eloy Santa Cruz 7
Pinon 49, Round Valley 42
Round Valley Shootout Tournament
Dec. 9
Blue Ridge 48, Mogollon 25
St. Michael 51, Mogollon 44
Blue Ridge 50, Gilbert Leading Edge Aca. 27
Show Low 75, Sanders Valley 29
Show Low 76, Fort Thomas 25
Silver City, N.M. 58, Round Valley 33
Round Valley 54, Safford 51
Cibecue 39, St. Johns 30
Holbrook 64, St. Johns 23
St. Michael 47, Alchesay 39
Alchesay 54, Fort Thomas 46
Dec. 10
Mogollon 69, Alchesay 63
Mogollon 64, Safford 42
Blue Ridge 51, Fort Thomas 21
Blue Ridge 30, St. Michael 14
Show Low 46, San Carlos 15
Holbrook 72, Show Low 41
St. Michael 50, Round Valley 36
Round Valley 50, Fort Thomas 37
Silver City 78, St. Johns 20
Alchesay 54, Leading Edge Academy 47
Dec. 11
Silver City 56, Mogollon 48
Mogollon 56, Safford 41
Show Low 67, Mogollon 54
Holbrook 49, Blue Ridge 29
Show Low 55, Blue Ridge 23
Show Low 71, St. Michael 51
Round Valley 53, San Carlos 34
Round Valley 37, St. Johns 30
St. Johns 57, Alchesay 44
Holbrook 61, Silver City 58 (championship game)
Dec. 14
Mogollon 65, Joseph City 39
Cibecue 76, Fort Thomas 45
Winslow at Alchesay, N/A
Flagstaff Pepsi Holiday Tournament
Dec. 9
Snowflake 62, Lee Williams 35
Dec. 10
Snowflake 73, San Tan Charter 51
Snowflake 79, San Tan Foothills 77
Dec. 11
Surprise Paradise Honors 86, Snowflake 74
Pima 55, Snowflake 52
Boys basketball schedule
Dec. 16
Payson at Mogollon, 7 p.m.
Snowflake at Tuba City, 7:30 p.m.
Alchesay at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball scores
Dec. 7
Show Low 40, Alchesay 39
St. Johns 60, Hopi 25
Chinle 41, Snowflake 40
Window Rock 68, Blue Ridge 35
Dec. 8
Mogollon 54, Round Valley 48
Dec. 13
Blue Ridge 55, Eloy Santa Cruz 31
Pinon 57, Round Valley 16
Round Valley Shootout Tournament
Dec. 9
Round Valley 47, Silver City, N.M. 36
Round Valley 61, San Carlos 54
Gilbert Leading Edge Academy 49, Alchesay 26
Alchesay 61, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 40
Show Low 47, Cibecue 13
Show Low 41, St. Michael 21
St. Johns 63, San Carlos 34
St. Johns 49, Silver City 14
Fort Thomas 65, Mogollon 34
Safford 35, Mogollon 28
Safford 47, Blue Ridge 34
St. Michael 47, Blue Ridge 44
Dec. 10
Round Valley 53, Cibecue 33
Holbrook 47, Round Valley 37
Alchesay 45, St. Michael 18
Fort Thomas 49, Alchesay 43
Show Low 46, Silver City 12
Fort Thomas 61, St. Johns 54
St. Johns 60, St. Michael 25
Valley Sanders 54, Mogollon 38
Mogollon 35, Silver City 20
Blue Ridge 40, Leading Edge Academy 28
Bradshaw Mountain 34, Blue Ridge 24
Show Low 35, Valley 20
Dec. 11
Alchesay 43, Round Valley 37
Fort Thomas 61, Alchesay 48
Show Low 42, Bradshaw Mountain 17
St. Johns 50, Safford 17
St. Johns 69, San Carlos 14
San Carlos 49, Mogollon 35
Valley 33, Blue Ridge 18
Holbrook 39, Show Low 33 (championship game)
Dec. 14
Joseph City 55, Mogollon 33
Alchesay 75, Winslow 70
Fort Thomas 56, Cibecue 37
Flagstaff Pepsi Holiday Tournament
Dec. 9
Snowflake 56, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 22
Flagstaff 71, Snowflake 51
Dec. 10
Tuba City 48, Snowflake 35
Surprise Paradise Honors 66, Snowflake 52
Girls basketball schedule
Dec. 16
Payson at Mogollon, 5:30 p.m. Alchesay at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m. Snowflake at Tuba City, 6 p.m. Show Low at St. Johns, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
Phoenix Northwest Christian at Snowflake, 5:30 p.m.
