Home teams in bold

Boys basketball scores

Dec. 7

Blue Ridge 54, Window Rock 35

Show Low 75, Alchesay 30

Hopi 50, St. Johns 44

Chinle 73, Snowflake 60

Dec. 8

Mogollon 62, Round Valley 55

Dec. 13

Blue Ridge 77, Eloy Santa Cruz 7

Pinon 49, Round Valley 42

Round Valley Shootout Tournament

Dec. 9

Blue Ridge 48, Mogollon 25

St. Michael 51, Mogollon 44

Blue Ridge 50, Gilbert Leading Edge Aca. 27

Show Low 75, Sanders Valley 29

Show Low 76, Fort Thomas 25

Silver City, N.M. 58, Round Valley 33

Round Valley 54, Safford 51

Cibecue 39, St. Johns 30

Holbrook 64, St. Johns 23

St. Michael 47, Alchesay 39

Alchesay 54, Fort Thomas 46

Dec. 10

Mogollon 69, Alchesay 63

Mogollon 64, Safford 42

Blue Ridge 51, Fort Thomas 21

Blue Ridge 30, St. Michael 14

Show Low 46, San Carlos 15

Holbrook 72, Show Low 41

St. Michael 50, Round Valley 36

Round Valley 50, Fort Thomas 37

Silver City 78, St. Johns 20

Alchesay 54, Leading Edge Academy 47

Dec. 11

Silver City 56, Mogollon 48

Mogollon 56, Safford 41

Show Low 67, Mogollon 54

Holbrook 49, Blue Ridge 29

Show Low 55, Blue Ridge 23

Show Low 71, St. Michael 51

Round Valley 53, San Carlos 34

Round Valley 37, St. Johns 30

St. Johns 57, Alchesay 44

Holbrook 61, Silver City 58 (championship game)

Dec. 14

Mogollon 65, Joseph City 39

Cibecue 76, Fort Thomas 45

Winslow at Alchesay, N/A

Flagstaff Pepsi Holiday Tournament

Dec. 9

Snowflake 62, Lee Williams 35

Dec. 10

Snowflake 73, San Tan Charter 51

Snowflake 79, San Tan Foothills 77

Dec. 11

Surprise Paradise Honors 86, Snowflake 74

Pima 55, Snowflake 52

Boys basketball schedule

Dec. 16

Payson at Mogollon, 7 p.m.

Snowflake at Tuba City, 7:30 p.m.

Alchesay at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball scores

Dec. 7

Show Low 40, Alchesay 39

St. Johns 60, Hopi 25

Chinle 41, Snowflake 40

Window Rock 68, Blue Ridge 35

Dec. 8

Mogollon 54, Round Valley 48

Dec. 13

Blue Ridge 55, Eloy Santa Cruz 31

Pinon 57, Round Valley 16

Round Valley Shootout Tournament

Dec. 9

Round Valley 47, Silver City, N.M. 36

Round Valley 61, San Carlos 54

Gilbert Leading Edge Academy 49, Alchesay 26

Alchesay 61, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 40

Show Low 47, Cibecue 13

Show Low 41, St. Michael 21

St. Johns 63, San Carlos 34

St. Johns 49, Silver City 14

Fort Thomas 65, Mogollon 34

Safford 35, Mogollon 28

Safford 47, Blue Ridge 34

St. Michael 47, Blue Ridge 44

Dec. 10

Round Valley 53, Cibecue 33

Holbrook 47, Round Valley 37

Alchesay 45, St. Michael 18

Fort Thomas 49, Alchesay 43

Show Low 46, Silver City 12

Fort Thomas 61, St. Johns 54

St. Johns 60, St. Michael 25

Valley Sanders 54, Mogollon 38

Mogollon 35, Silver City 20

Blue Ridge 40, Leading Edge Academy 28

Bradshaw Mountain 34, Blue Ridge 24

Show Low 35, Valley 20

Dec. 11

Alchesay 43, Round Valley 37

Fort Thomas 61, Alchesay 48

Show Low 42, Bradshaw Mountain 17

St. Johns 50, Safford 17

St. Johns 69, San Carlos 14

San Carlos 49, Mogollon 35

Valley 33, Blue Ridge 18

Holbrook 39, Show Low 33 (championship game)

Dec. 14

Joseph City 55, Mogollon 33

Alchesay 75, Winslow 70

Fort Thomas 56, Cibecue 37

Flagstaff Pepsi Holiday Tournament

Dec. 9

Snowflake 56, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 22

Flagstaff 71, Snowflake 51

Dec. 10

Tuba City 48, Snowflake 35

Surprise Paradise Honors 66, Snowflake 52

Girls basketball schedule

Dec. 16

Payson at Mogollon, 5:30 p.m. Alchesay at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m. Snowflake at Tuba City, 6 p.m. Show Low at St. Johns, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

Phoenix Northwest Christian at Snowflake, 5:30 p.m.

