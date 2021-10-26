Friday’s scores

Alchesay 56, Red Mesa 8

St. Johns 61, Holbrook 28

Snowflake 52, Round Valley 8

Show Low 20, Blue Ridge 10

Home teams in bold

Friday’s schedule

Blue Ridge at Payson

Winslow at Round Valley

Show Low at Snowflake

St. Johns at Alchesay

1A state tournament quarterfinals

No. 8 El Capitan at No. 1 Mogollon

All games start at 7 p.m.

