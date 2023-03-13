Arizona basketball
The Arizona Wildcats’ Cedric Henderson Jr. breaks through the Stanford defense en route to a layup at the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

LAS VEGAS — T-Mobile Arena was the place to be for the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Thursday. After two close games in the morning session, the stage was set for the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal.

Despite the neutral site setup, the cheers and colors in the crowd created an atmosphere similar to McKale Center and made coach Tommy Lloyd’s team feel right at home. Nearly every basket and defensive stop made by Arizona brought the crowd to life at a deafening volume, and fans were still cheering when they closed the game with a 95-84 victory.

