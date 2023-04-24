D-Backs Madison Bumgarner

Pitcher Madison Bumgarner was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after posting a 10.26 ERA this season. 

 Courtesy/Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed All-Star left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner before 2019, they didn’t envision the marriage’s conclusion ending in a premature divorce.

However, four years later, after 363⅓ innings pitched and a 5.23 ERA as a Diamondbacks player, Bumgarner learned he had been designated for assignment Wednesday night.

