SNOWFLAKE — The Lobos displayed a promising young team against an older crafty Alchesay squad. The Lobos basketball team is at the mercy of the 4A football schedule. With five main contributors from the varsity team and younger guys who are looking for their first varsity letter still in the football playoffs, the basketball team is a skeleton of where they will be in only a week when the state championship is over.
Even without the majority of their returning varsity players available, Snowflake demonstrated their “all in for the pack” mentality. The next Lobo was always ready to step up.
The two freshmen who played up this game were pivotal. Landon Clare had four assists in the first half, finding his big men for easy baskets when he drew attention driving to the basket. Bear Fisher started off slow, but by the end he had unleashed his inner animal. He tallied 11 points, 5 rebounds, and an astounding 4 blocks. He accomplished this feat while coming off the bench.
However, it was senior Cooper Dewitt who consistently did what the team needed to win. He boasted the most points (16), rebounds (15), and second most steals (2), while also getting a pair of assists. His court vision was on display as he found Fisher on multiple cuts to the hoop or shooters spotting up in the corner.
The Lobos struggled shooting the ball early on and relied on their inside game to make things happen. It wasn’t until the final minutes that their shooters stepped up. JJ Hall and Damon Cardwell found crucial buckets when the Alchesay shooters threatened the Snowflake lead. Snowflake had a chance to win in regulation, but a loose ball forced a quick heave that missed and sent the team into overtime.
Cardwell played his best when the game was on the line. When some of his teammates began to shrink, Cardwell stayed aggressive on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. He forced important steals and created shots for himself and his team. He ended with 9 points, 4 assists, a stunning 6 steals, and 2 rebounds. More importantly, he refused to back down when the intensity ramped up and was the leader they needed to brave the storm.
At the end of the overtime, it was the Snowflake team who won, 53-49.
Coach Clare may have his hands full when the football players join the team, especially when some of his younger players showed flashes of brilliance. So far, the Lobos have a well-rounded team with five players scoring 7 points or more. The next two weeks will be a rollercoaster for these boys.
Lady Lobos fall to the defending state champions
The Lady Lobos battled against the reigning state champion Alchesay Falcons. Snowflake showed early that they can hang with the best in the 3A division. For the majority of the game, neither team led by more than 5 points at any given time.
Snowflake held the lead after the first quarter at 15-12. But Alchesay used their press to change the pace of the game. With the Lady Lobos under constant pressure, Alchesay was able to force errors and they capitalized on them. By halftime, the score remained close: 27-23 with the Falcons in the lead.
Entering the second half, the Lobos looked more controlled and patient. They organized an offense to break the press and limited some of the errors that plagued the second quarter. With an offense in rhythm and a defense that forced the Falcons into turnovers, Snowflake looked crisp.
They managed to keep up until the fourth quarter when the score was one possession away, 41-38 in favor of Alchesay. A big 3-pointer followed by another quick basket jumped Alchesay into a prominent lead. That one push decided the game as Snowflake couldn’t crack the deficit.
Despite the loss, Snowflake gave us a preview of what fans can expect this season. Snowflake has a scrappy defense that is in your face and forces turnovers. Snowflake guards Haddli Nicols, Kadee Penrod and Kloey Reidhead created steals all game long.
Offensively, the Lobos are well-rounded. Every girl who entered the game either scored or got an assist. The team seems unselfish and unconcerned about who scores the points as long as the team is successful.
When the game slowed down, Kloah Ulberg showed she had touch, range, and post moves. She had chemistry with her guards, who were looking to pass to her, and she finished her layups. She led the team in both points (8) and rebounds (8) from the second quarter to the end of the game.
