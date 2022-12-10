SNOWFLAKE — The Lobos displayed a promising young team against an older crafty Alchesay squad. The Lobos basketball team is at the mercy of the 4A football schedule. With five main contributors from the varsity team and younger guys who are looking for their first varsity letter still in the football playoffs, the basketball team is a skeleton of where they will be in only a week when the state championship is over.

Even without the majority of their returning varsity players available, Snowflake demonstrated their “all in for the pack” mentality. The next Lobo was always ready to step up.

