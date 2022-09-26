The Show Low Cougars demonstrated right away that the distractions of Homecoming Week were not a deterrent as they took the game’s opening drive 65 yards in seven plays for the initial touchdown. The Cougars used a halfback pass from Ryan Kishbaugh to Sergio Villablna for 32 yards to open the drive. Kishbaugh touched the ball on five of the next six plays culminating in a four yard run for the touchdown. With 8:15 left in the first quarter, the Cougars held a 6-0 lead over the Round Valley Elks.

Round Valley came back with a vengeance highlighted by a 35 yard run by Ryker Marble to put the ball on the Show Low 28-yard line. The Cougar defense stiffened at that point and on third down an all-out rush led to a 4-man sack of Marble back at the 36-yard line and a punt into the endzone gave the ball back to Show Low.

