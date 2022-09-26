The Show Low Cougars demonstrated right away that the distractions of Homecoming Week were not a deterrent as they took the game’s opening drive 65 yards in seven plays for the initial touchdown. The Cougars used a halfback pass from Ryan Kishbaugh to Sergio Villablna for 32 yards to open the drive. Kishbaugh touched the ball on five of the next six plays culminating in a four yard run for the touchdown. With 8:15 left in the first quarter, the Cougars held a 6-0 lead over the Round Valley Elks.
Round Valley came back with a vengeance highlighted by a 35 yard run by Ryker Marble to put the ball on the Show Low 28-yard line. The Cougar defense stiffened at that point and on third down an all-out rush led to a 4-man sack of Marble back at the 36-yard line and a punt into the endzone gave the ball back to Show Low.
The Elks defense held and forced a punt by Nash Brewer who got off a 41 yarder to put Round Valley back to their own 39-yard line. On first down, the Cougars’ Gabe Benally tackled Marble for a loss and on second down Jermey Kishbaugh intercepted a pass over the middle of the field and the Cougars set up for business at the Elks 41-yard line. After a Brewer pass to Gage Reidhead for nine yards, Ryan Kishbaugh went the final 32 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. A pass from Brewer to Robert Long was good for the two-point conversion and the Cougars had a 14-0 lead.
Again the Cougars forced the Elks to punt even though Marble scrambled for 36 yards on one play. Taking over at their own 9-yard line, the Cougars could not advance and Brewer was tackled in the endzone by Treyson Merrill for a safety and the Elks were on the scoreboard trailing 14-2.
After the free kick by Show Low, the fired up Elks took over on the Cougar 48-yard line and on the fifth play Gauge Benally scored on a nine yard run. The extra point kick by Kevin Flores was good and the Elks had forced their way back into the game trailing only 14-9 with 9:20 left in the first half.
The visitors, both team and spectators, were excited for the Elks. Unfortunately, the Cougar defense that has been very strong all year asserted themselves and Round Valley was to attain only three first downs the remainder of the game, and all were on Cougar penalties.
Following the Elks touchdown, Show Low went on a 56 yard drive with Brewer covering the last seven yards to make the score 20-9. Again, the Cougar defense forced the Elks to punt and Show Low took over at their own 34-yard line. After a holding penalty pushed them back to the 24, the Cougars took just four plays to score. This time Brewer passed to Ray Pedraza for a 41 yard touchdown and the score was 26-9 with 2:03 left in the first half.
The second half started very much like the first ended in that Round Valley punted after three plays and Show Low covered 31 yards in six plays to go up 32-9 on a three yard run by Brewer. Following another three plays and an Elks punt, Brewer gathered in the punt at his own 24-yard line and moved into Round Valley territory at the 49-yard line. Stalwart running back Ryan Kishbaugh sprained his ankle near the end of the first half so Coach Hernandez moved Pedraza to quarterback and Brewer to running back and the Cougars did not miss a beat. A nine play drive ended with a Pedraza to Brewer touchdown pass of four yards and the score was 38-9.
The Show Low defense ended the evening with seven sacks, eight tackles for loss (TFL), and two interceptions. Armoni Flores with two sacks, Gabe Benally with two TFLs, and Nash Brewer and Jermey Kishbaugh with two interceptions led the very impressive domination by the Cougar defense.
If there was a highlight for Round Valley, it was that the Elks blocked all five extra point kicks by the Cougars. It may have been the only weakness shown by the Cougars and will surely give the Cougar coaching staff a good focus for the coming week.
Show Low travels to Ganado Friday, September 30 to do battle against the Hornets in 3A Northeast Section play. The game will be played at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time as the Navajo Nation is on Daylight Savings Time.
