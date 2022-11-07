The Show Low Cougars, seeded #4 in the Arizona 3A football playoffs, answered the bell for the first round showdown with #13 Blue Ridge with a 20 point first quarter. At the same time, one of the best defenses in 3A football held the young Yellowjackets scoreless.
After holding the Yellowjackets to three plays and a punt, the Cougars seemingly shot themselves in the foot with a 15 yard penalty to place themselves in a first and 25 predicament at their own 25-yard line. Nash Brewer ran a quarterback draw for 29 yards and then hit Sergio Villablna with a 33 yard scoring pass on the seventh play of the drive, and after a Calvin Morgan extra point kick, the Cougars were off a running with a 7-0 lead.
Elam Antonelli, one of the few bright spots for Blue Ridge for the evening, returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Yellowjacket 48-yard line and the Yellowjackets felt that momentum was on their side now. That feeling lasted just a few seconds as Cutter Pepper intercepted an errant pass on the first play of the Blue Ridge drive and Show Low set out on offense at the Yellowjacket 43-yard line. Ryan Kishbaugh and Ray Pedraza took turns carrying the ball with Kishbaugh going the final three yards on the five-play drive to make the score 13-0.
After a 15 yard kick return by Antonelli, Blue Ridge again struggled against the Cougar defense and were forced to punt. A hike that skipped back to punter Jace Barton forced him into a hurried punt and the Cougars took over just 38 yards from the Blue Jacket end zone. Jett Walker went the distance on the first play of the drive and with a Morgan kick, the Cougars had a 20-0 lead with about three minutes left in the first quarter.
Antonelli once again gave Blue Ridge good field position following his kick return to the Yellowjacket 41-yard line. A Luke Berlin to Seth Slaughter pass moved Blue Ridge into Cougar territory at the 39-yard line, but consecutive sacks of Berlin by Stetson Walters and Gabe Benally forced the Yellowjackets to punt once again.
Barton’s punt pinned Show Low back to their own 15-yard line and a holding penalty moved the Cougars to the seven-yard line. Kishbaugh running for 18 yards and Pedraza for 26, and Brewer completing four passes for 69 yards offsetting 22 yards in penalties and the Cougars went up 28-0 with a nine yard pass to Colton Tidwell for the score.
After Pepper foiled another Yellowjacket drive with a sack, Barton got off a 62 yard punt to get Blue Ridge out of a big hole. The Cougars didn’t care where they started, they were determined to move the ball. This time the Yellowjackets defense rose up and Antonelli recovered a fumble at their own 10-yard line to stop the Cougars for the first time in the game.
Blue Ridge picked up two first downs, one on a Berlin to Samuel James pass covering 13 yards. The Yellowjacket drive stalled and Barton was once again called on to punt. Kishbaugh gathered in the punt at the Cougar 32-yard line and ran down the sideline in front of the Yellowjacket bench for what looked like a 68 yard touchdown punt return. A Cougar was charged with holding and the ball was returned to the Cougar 48-yard line and Kishbaugh was credited with a 26 yard return.
The Cougars took just three plays to make the score 35-0. Kishbaugh for 15 yards, Walker for 17, and Pedraza for the final 20 yards made short work of the drive to close out the scoring for the first half.
The second half started with a failed onside kick by Blue Ridge setting the Cougars up at their own 40-yard line. Two Yellowjacket penalties plus three Brewer passes totaling 36 yards ending with a 12 yard touchdown catch by Kishbaugh. A Brewer to Villablna conversion pass made the score 43-0 just 1:08 into the second half.
For the first time, Blue Ridge played with real fire. Berlin culminated a three play drive with a 33 yard touchdown pass to Barton and with Reid Granillo’s successful point after kick, the score was now 43-7.
The Yellowjackets’ defense came to life, also, and forced the Cougars to punt and Blue Ridge took over on their own 27-yard line. The Cougar defense took offense at being scored upon and Jermey Kishbaugh and twin brother Ryan broke up passes and Zane Engel and Walters combined for a sack and once again the Yellowjackets were forced to punt as the third quarter came to an end.
This time, Ryan Kishbaugh was not to be denied and with no Cougar penalties, he opened the fourth quarter with a 48 yard punt return for a touchdown to make the score 49-7 in favor of the heavily favored Cougars.
Cameron Hernandez picked off a Yellowjacket pass and returned the ball 28 yards to the Blue Ridge 30-yard line. Walker ran two plays for 17 yards and Carson Cooper covered the last 13 to make the score 56-7.
The victory by Show Low propels them into the 3A quarterfinals in a home game against #5 seeded Paradise Honors High School out of Surprise. The Panthers were winners over Payson 26-24 and come to Show Low with a 9-1 record and winners of the 3A Metro West conference. The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, at the Show Low High School Stadium.
