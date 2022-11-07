The Show Low Cougars, seeded #4 in the Arizona 3A football playoffs, answered the bell for the first round showdown with #13 Blue Ridge with a 20 point first quarter. At the same time, one of the best defenses in 3A football held the young Yellowjackets scoreless.

After holding the Yellowjackets to three plays and a punt, the Cougars seemingly shot themselves in the foot with a 15 yard penalty to place themselves in a first and 25 predicament at their own 25-yard line. Nash Brewer ran a quarterback draw for 29 yards and then hit Sergio Villablna with a 33 yard scoring pass on the seventh play of the drive, and after a Calvin Morgan extra point kick, the Cougars were off a running with a 7-0 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.