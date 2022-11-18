Show Low’s football team must have been listening to the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli because oh what a night it was last Friday.
On a cold evening Nov. 11 at Show Low Ford Stadium, the Cougars and Panthers of Surprise Paradise Honors combined to score 119 points on 16 touchdowns and one field goal.
There were signs of winter showing up this night, but the Cougars stayed warm by scoring 10 touchdowns and the field goal in a rousing 77-42 victory in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs. They also set a school record for single-game points.
The Panthers started the game with a 13-play, 71-yard drive featuring the running and passing of junior quarterback Gage Baker culminating in a fourth-and-goal 2-yard pass to Coleman Burkhart for the touchdown and an 8-0 lead at the 9:09 mark of the first quarter.
Show Low went to work and ended a six-play, 80-yard drive with a Nash Brewer pass to Ryan Kishbaugh for a 45-yard score. Jett Walker tied the score at 8 with a run for two points. Less than five minutes into the game both teams had scored. Settling back was not going to be the posture of any fans this night.
Show Low’s defense picked up the pace and held the Panthers on four downs to take over at the Paradise 47-yard line. Seven plays, all runs by Carson Cooper, Ray Pedraza and Kishbaugh were ended by an 8-yard run by Kishbaugh. Brewer ran for two and the Cougars led 16-8.
The Cougars forced a punt and were on the move once again. After eight rushing plays took the ball to the Panther 5-yard line, Paradise Honors’ defense stiffened and forced a fourth down. Calvin Morgan coolly kicked a 23-yard field goal and the Cougars led 19-8 in the middle of the second quarter.
Then things got wild. Baker hit Josh Morales for a 61-yard touchdown for the Panthers. Brewer came right back for the Cougars with a 56-yard touchdown run. Baker drove the Panthers 64 yards and hit Morales with a 7-yard strike to cut the deficit to 26-21.
For once, the Panthers forced a punt and Paradise Honors took over on its 8-yard line. Baker completed three passes to move the ball to the Cougar 23-yard line. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Panthers were threatening to take the lead going into halftime, but Kishbaugh thwarted that opportunity.
The Cougars’ standout senior stepped in front of a Panther receiver in the end zone and took off on a 103-yard return as time ran out, The Cougars turned the game completely around. With Brewer’s conversion run, Show Low led 34-21 and seized the momentum.
Momentum can be a fickle thing and with Show Low receiving the kickoff, it appeared that the Cougars were going to go up by three touchdowns with a successful drive. Alas, Brewer fumbled while returning the kick and lost his footing attempting to recover the ball, and the Panthers recovered at the Show Low 22-yard line. Baker took two plays to engineer a score and with a 13-yard pass to Jaiden Lailson, the Panthers trailed 34-28 with less than a minute gone in the second half.
The Cougars were not about to sit back and let anything happen to their big night, though. Carson Cooper took things into his own hands, gathered in the Panther kickoff at the 15-yard line and ran past everyone until he was stopped at the Paradise Honors 20-yard line. Pedraza then rushed for 15 yards, Walker went the final 5, and with a Morgan kick momentum the Cougars regained the momentum with a 41-28 lead.
“Not so fast”, answered Baker and Morales as they hooked up for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the next Panther drive and the game was at another one-touchdown margin at 41-34. The Cougars took over on their 12-yard line and Kishbaugh took off again, this time for 73 yards to the Panthers 15-yard line. From there Brewer finished off the drive and a 48-34 score resulted.
Paradise Honors was now playing with some urgency as it was failing to stop the Cougars. On fourth-and-10 from the Panthers’ 35-yard line, Baker launched a long pass hoping to catch the Cougars off guard. Kishbaugh had other thoughts, though, and intercepted at the Show Low 25-yard line and returned it 41 yards to the Panther 34. In four plays, Pedraza made the score 55-34 with a 19-yard run.
Cutter Pepper decided to join in on the fun and the defensive specialist sacked Baker on a fourth-down play and Show Low took over at the Panther 46-yard line. Kishbaugh finished the short drive with a 6-yard run for his fourth touchdown. A Brewer pass to Colten Cloyd for 31 yards set up the touchdown. With another successful Morgan extra-point kick — he had six and a field goal to boot — the score increased to 62-34 and the third quarter was just about to end.
That third quarter was probably the wildest of the year in this area and maybe in all of Arizona. Six touchdowns were scored, with four by Show Low, and a total of 41 points in the 12-minute period.
The fireworks weren’t over. After Show Low stopped the Panthers on downs, Brewer got back into the act and raced 62 yards for another Cougar touchdown, and adding “salt to the wound” also ran the two-point conversion to make the score 70-34.
Baker was not quitting and he proceeded to take Paradise Honors 71 yards in two plays hitting Burkhart on a 47-yard scoring pass to make the score 70-42 with just under nine minutes remaining.
The Panthers kicked deep to Brewer on the 10-yard line and he weaved and sped but was finally brought down on the Panther 1-yard line. From there, Pedraza ran in for the score, Morgan kicked the extra point, and the Cougars set a single-game school record with 77 points.
