The Show Low High School boys basketball team had its winning streak snapped at eight but then rebounded to win three more games and finish third at the 2021 Round Valley Basketball Shootout.
Highly regarded Holbrook knocked off the Cougars in the quarterfinals 72-41. The Cougars now sport an 11-1 record.
Show Low 75, Sanders Valley 29
Valley started quickly and ran up an early 11-1 lead as the Cougars uncharacteristically turned the ball over and couldn’t find a rhythm in the early going. An 11-point run to end the first quarter and a 15-point run to start the second quarter and the Cougars were back on track. Overall, the Pirates went 7:25 without scoring a point.
Cougar Cooke with 25 points led all scorers, while Carlos Robles with 13 and Nash Brewer with 12 were in support.
Show Low 76, Fort Thomas 25
The Cougars started hot as Cooke scored the first 11 points and Show Low was ahead 26-6 after the first quarter. Cooke went on to score 24 points in the first half to lead the Cougars to a 44-17 lead. Nash Brewer and Luke Morrow came off the bench to score nine and eight points respectively to lead the second half for the Cougars.
Show Low 46, San Carlos 15
Foul trouble kept the Cougars from their customary hot start in the first quarter. With a 10-4 lead going into the second quarter, the Cougars started playing as expected. Offensive rebounding and strong defensive play highlighted the play this quarter as well as unselfish basketball. There were nine assists, 4 by Mark Drouillet, on the 11 baskets scored by the Cougars in the second quarter. Again, Cougar Cooke led all scorers with 21 points while Nash Brewer added eight.
Holbrook 72, Show Low 41
In what coach Troy Cooke called “our worst game this year” and Holbrook coach Delmer Johnson called his “team’s best game,” the Cougars win streak of eight was cast aside. The quickness of the Roadrunners led to many turnovers and easy fast break baskets. A 21-12 first quarter score led to a 36-29 halftime lead for the Roadrunners.
Though the Cougars closed to an 11-point deficit early in the third quarter, the Roadrunners pulled away and enjoyed a comfortable win 72-41.
Cougar Cooke with 18 points and Andre Henderson with eight were the leading scorers for the Cougars.
Show Low 71, St. Michael 51
Coming back after a loss can be difficult at best, especially for a team enjoying a winning season. Show Low and St. Michael got into a running match and the Cougars turned the heat up a notch.
St. Michael’s Dayshan Dalgar and the Cougars’ Cougar Cooke had a shooting contest and traded basket for basket throughout the game. Dalgar finished with 24 points while Cooke scored 28. The difference in the game was the overall better team around Cooke as the Cougars outrebounded, out-hustled, and outscored their opponent. Preston Power with 12 points and Riane Dela Cruz with 11 supported Cooke’s efforts.
Show Low 55, Blue Ridge 23
Next up for the Cougars was the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets. Andre Henderson scored six straight points following a Mark Drouillet 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 9-2 lead in the first 5 minutes. Riane Dela Cruz had four assists in the period as the Cougars took a 13-4 lead over their rivals.
Cougar Cooke got rolling in the second quarter scoring all 10 of his points for the game in the period as the Cougars ran out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Show Low scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before the Jackets could score again. Mark Drouillet led the way with the first five points and eight overall in the quarter.
Henderson with 12 points, Drouillet with 11, and Cooke with 10 led the balanced Cougar attack in the 55-23 victory.
Show Low 67, Mogollon 54
Show Low fans had both a treat and a dilemma as both school teams were playing for trophies at the same time. The best part was that they were on adjacent courts. The difficulty came from trying to see all the action.
For the boys, Riane Dela Cruz got hot early and scored eight points in the first quarter to give the Cougars a 17-6 lead over Mogollon. Nash Brewer and Andre Henderson each scored six points in the second quarter as the Cougars held a 31-19 halftime lead.
Cougar Cooke, held to four points in the first half, got it going in the second as he scored 18 points and kept Mogollon at bay. Cooke with 22 points, Dela Cruz with 14, and Henderson with 10 were the leading scorers in the 67-54 victory and the third place plaque in the Round Valley Shootout.
Cougar Cooke, with his 148 points scored in seven games, was named to the All-Tournament Team.
