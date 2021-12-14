The Show Low girls basketball team stormed into to the finals of the Round Valley Basketball Shootout defeating five opponents by an average score of 42-25.
The Cougars were defeated in the championship game Saturday by the highly regarded Holbrook 39-34. Show Low’s record for the season is 10-3.
Show Low 47, Cibecue 13
Balanced scoring by the Cougars and a dominant third quarter opened the Shootout for Show Low. The Cougars held the Cibecue Wildcats to just two points in the second half as the defense rose to the occasion and closed out the game with a vengeance.
Kyra Brogan with eight points, seven each for Tyann Wallentine, Addison Kotterman, and Mikenzie Kulish, and six by Amberlyn Lindsey made the Cougar attack very difficult for the Wildcats. The balanced attack was also evident in rebounding as four girls (Wallentine, Kotterman, Lindsey, and Grace Moore) each had five boards apiece which led to a 32-13 rebounding edge.
Show Low 41, St. Michael 21
The Cougars showed their fatigue in playing two games in less than six hours as they slogged their way to a 19-13 lead after three quarters. Behind guards Mikenzie Kulish and Nicole Roten, who scored seven points each in the fourth quarter, the Cougars bolted to a convincing win over St. Michael 41-21.
Roten with 10 points and eight apiece for Kulish and Kyra Brogan led the Cougar attack. Kenzie Brogan with eight rebounds, four assists by Kyra Brogan and fo steals by Tyann Wallentine keyed the Cougar win.
Show Low 46, Silver City, N.M. 12
A 26-point barrage in the first quarter by the Cougars was the quick start coach Mike Brogan wanted. A 22-0 run over seven minutes sealed the Lady Colts’ fate as the Cougars took the 26-4 first quarter lead.
Kyra Brogan with 11 points and seven assists led the way for the Cougars. Tyan Wallentine with eight points and five rebounds and Mikenzie Kulish and Kenzie Brogan with four steals each were big factors in the victory.
Show Low 35, Sanders Valley 22
Showing the effects of 3 games in the first two days of the Shootout, the Cougars were sluggish in the first half against Valley High School and trailed 13-12 at halftime. Brogan’s halftime speech worked as the Cougars scored 23 points to the Pirates nine in the second half to pull away for the 35-22 win. The Cougars held the Pirates scoreless for over 10 minutes in the second and third quarters.
Mikenzie Kulish with 10 points and Kyra Brogan with eight led the scoring as Sadee Hall with seven rebounds, Addison Kotterman and Nicole Roten with two assists, and Kyra Brogan and Tyann Wallentine with three steals each were team leaders for the win.
Show Low 42, Bradshaw Mountain 17
The overnight rest was just the prescription needed for the Cougars as they rushed out to a 15-4 first quarter lead in the semi-final game against Bradshaw Mountain High School. Kenzie Brogan scored the first five points on her first two shots in the first minute of play to give the Cougars a 5-0 lead and the Bradshaw coach’s first timeout. Kyra Brogan scored six of the next eight points and Bradshaw Mountain played from way behind the rest of the game.
Kyra and Kenzie Brogan each scored nine points for the game and Mikenzie Kulish chipped in with eight to lead the game’s scorers. Tyann Wallentine and Sadee Hall each had five rebounds, Kyra Brogan had six assists, and Kenzie Brogan had four steals to further seal the win.
Holbrook 39, Show Low 33
The Round Valley Shootout championship game was between two 3A North rival squads. Holbrook is highly regarded as one of the favorites to win the region and the Cougars cannot be far behind.
Show Low got out to a 5-0 lead behind a basket by Kenzie Brogan and a 3-pointer by Mikenzie Kulish. Holbrook answered with seven straight points before Nicole Roten tied the game at seven apiece with three minutes left in the quarter. The quarter ended with a 14-13 Cougar lead.
The second quarter was a defensive slugfest but the Roadrunners had the better of the two teams and held a 19-17 lead at halftime. Kyra Brogan scored a 3-pointer midway through the period to give the Cougars their last lead at 17-15.
The Roadrunners started the second half with a rush and quickly built a 12-point lead that grew to 15 leading into the fourth quarter. The Shootout’s Outstanding Player, Talynn Spencer, scored six points and garnered two steals to lead the Roadrunners’ charge to the lead.
The Cougars, as they have done all year, did not quit. They outscored Holbrook 13-4 in the fourth quarter, but the 15-point lead was just too much to overcome. Tyann Wallentine and Sadee Hall, each with five points, led the charge. Both girls ended with seven points to lead the Cougars’ attack for the evening.
For her overall balanced and outstanding play, Kyra Brogan was named to the Shootout All-Tournament Team. She led the Cougars in scoring with 47 points and showed great leadership with her unselfish and tireless play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.