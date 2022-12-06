EAGAR — The Show Low Cougars visited the Dome in Eagar to face the Round Valley Elks on Thursday.
The Cougars were able to sweep the Elks on the evening with some games being tightly contested while others were less so.
The most competitive game of the night was the varsity boys game that swung back and forth through the game as the teams entered the fourth quarter tied.
The Cougars were able to push the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter before Brett Jordan hit two three-point shots to cut the lead to four.
The Elks would try to cut the lead more, but in the end the Cougars took the victory 54-47 over the Elks.
The varsity girls game had the Lady Elks coming off a recent win against Safford, while the Lady Cougars were fresh off a tough loss at Monument Valley.
However on this night the Lady Cougars would put together a stifling defense and hot shooting to take the victory from the Lady Elks.
Speaking to Show Low’s head coach, Christie Francis, she shared a little about herself and the team that Show Low will put on the floor this season.
Francis indicated that this is the first year as the head varsity coach in the Show Low program, although she has coached at the freshman level for a few years in Show Low and she has other coaching experience outside of Show Low.
There are a few areas they want to focus on as a team. The first one was the green pull-over sweatshirts that say “Family” on them that the players were wearing before the game.
“We want to treat each other like family,” shared Francis and “be there like you should be there like family.”
This is the theme for the basketball program from the junior high all the way through the varsity team.
The other area of focus in her coaching philosophies is “defense wins.” She wants a defensive effort on the floor before she sees the offensive skills of the players. The goal is they want to put pressure on the opponents that causes them to make mistakes.
It appears that Show Low has good depth, but Francis shared how even with the current roster the team is missing a few players specifically due to injuries that will make them have a little less depth than she would have preferred.
The program has a variety of classes from freshmen to seniors represented on the team.
They also picked up a couple of girls who moved from St. Johns that they are trying to integrate into the program to make sure all the girls are pulling together as a team.
In addition, they had a player move back to Show Low after starting high school in Show Low and then moving away for a couple of years.
Early in the season the team has won three games to one loss and it looks like they have additional challenges coming up facing Coolidge next week before heading to Flagstaff for The Pepsi Holiday Tournament to face some additional tough teams.
They follow that the week after with a trip to Payson for that holiday tournament.
