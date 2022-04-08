SHOW LOW — Little League players of all ages and sizes united in anticipation across Williams Field at Show Low City Park to celebrate their opening day of the 2022 season on Saturday.
The iconic event was set in motion by National Guardsmen Brent Mix and Chris Burkhart. Before leading the pledge of allegiance, Mayor John Leech Jr. gave recognition to Jeff Brewer, son of “Father of Show Low Little League” Gib Brewer, and Arlee Tenney, grandson of the senior Arlee Tenney. Gib Brewer and Arlee Tenney were the two fathers who first established Little League in Show Low many years ago.
In unison, over 300 players then recited the Little League pledge before every team member was introduced to proud parents and families in attendance. From there, nearly 40 teams headed off to prepare for the day’s tee ball, baseball and softball games.
Show Low Little League is a community baseball program operated by volunteers who serve as coaches, managers, umpires and local league board members. Board President Victor Chavez noted, “Without our community support, we would not be here.”
The board members work year-round not only to prepare before the season but also to orchestrate events throughout the season. Community businesses come together to provide funding through various sponsorships, with many sponsors returning year after year. When the community and people see firsthand the confidence, self-esteem, camaraderie and teamwork the Little League program instills in youth, they want to be a part of the life lessons that will help prepare future good citizens.
Little League is comprised of several divisions, beginning with the introductory tee ball for boys and girls ages 4 to 7. There are currently eight tee ball co-ed teams in the Show Low league. Players continue to move up in league divisions according to age and skill level from Minor, Major, Junior to Senior in both baseball and softball. This season Show Low Little League has from three to six teams in each of these divisions.
Founded over 80 years ago, Little League remains active in more than 80 countries, offering opportunities to millions of boys and girls from ages 4 to 16. The basic goal remains the same — to give the children of the world a game that provides fundamental principles they can use later in life to build stronger individuals and stronger communities.
To know the Show Low community strives toward this vision and to see the pride in every child’s and every adult’s eyes on Show Low Little League’s opening day, was indeed an inspiration.
