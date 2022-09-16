An opportunistic defense kept Show Low in an entertaining and tightly contested game Friday. Though visiting Snowflake won 20-14, the Cougars’ defense created opportunities to win the game.
Snowflake scored touchdowns on its first two in the first quarter. Following those scores, and a Show Low offensive touchdown, with the score 14-7, the opportunistic Cougar defense proceeded to capture three Lobo turnovers.
The Cougar touchdown was engineered by quarterback Nash Brewer and running back Ryan Kishbaugh on a six-play, 78-yard drive. Brewer hit Kishbaugh in stride with a 50-yard completion to start the drive. Then three Kishbaugh runs and two more by Brewer resulted in a 6-yard touchdown run by Brewer. Calvin Morgan converted the extra point to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Snowflake’s next three drives were thwarted by the Cougar defense. Brewer with an interception and a fumble recovery and Cutter Pepper with a fumble recovery halted Snowflake each time. After the last turnover, Show Low turned the ball back over and the Lobos capitalized with a field goal with 33 seconds to take a 17-7 halftime lead.
The Lobos opened up a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter, but once again the Cougar defense rose to the occasion. Armoni Flores forced a fumble and Brewer scooped the ball up and scooted into the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown run making the score 20-14 as the third quarter ended.
The fourth quarter saw the Lobos start to make some progress, but again Flores was there to thwart the Lobos from increasing their lead. On a deep pass into Cougar territory, Flores intercepted on the Show Low 12-yard line. After an exchange of punts, the Cougars drove to the Snowflake 21 but turned the ball over on downs.
Kishbaugh then got into the defensive action by intercepting a Lobo pass on the 27 and returned it to the 1-yard line where he was forced out of bounds. Kishbaugh had set up the Cougars for what could have been a go-ahead touchdown with just under four minutes.
Snowflake’s defense then rose to the occasion and recovered a fumble in the end zone ending the Cougar hopes for a victory.
The Lobos closed the game with clutch running by Bradden Lewis and Snowflake had won this hard-fought White Mountain rivalry game.
A gutsy effort by the Show Low Cougar defense resulted in a much closer game than expected.
