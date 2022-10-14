The Show Low Cougars struck quickly throughout Friday’s game in keeping the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets on their heels as the Cougars delivered a dominant 50-7 loss to their rivals in the showdown for first place in the 3A Northeast Region.

On the second play from scrimmage, Show Low’s Gage Reidhead picked off an errant pass by freshman Luke Berlin and scooted 29 yards for the game’s first score. After Calvin Morgan kicked the extra point the score was 7-0 with less than a minute expired.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.