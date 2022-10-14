The Show Low Cougars struck quickly throughout Friday’s game in keeping the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets on their heels as the Cougars delivered a dominant 50-7 loss to their rivals in the showdown for first place in the 3A Northeast Region.
On the second play from scrimmage, Show Low’s Gage Reidhead picked off an errant pass by freshman Luke Berlin and scooted 29 yards for the game’s first score. After Calvin Morgan kicked the extra point the score was 7-0 with less than a minute expired.
The host Yellowjackets had to punt on their next possession and Show Low moved the ball from their own 18-yard line to a score in just five plays.
The highlight was a 39-yard pass from Nash Brewer to Ray Pedroza. From there, freshman running back Jett Walker took over. Brewer connected with Walker on a 28-yard pass that was brought back 10 yards for a holding penalty.
Then Walker ran for 24, 4 and the final 2 yards for the touchdown. Again, Morgan’s kick was good and the Cougars were in the lead 14-0 less than four minutes into the game.
Blue Ridge’s offense asserted itself and worked five minutes off the clock with a 50-yard drive in 11 plays only to turn the ball over on Show Low’s 15-yard line. A Berlin to Jake Esparza pass for 18 yards was the big play of the drive for the Yellowjackets.
Again, Brewer and Walker combined to move the ball down the field, but penalties kept moving the Cougars backward.
Working inside the Blue Ridge 25-yard line, a block in the back put the ball back to the 38-yard line. On the next play, senior running back Carson Cooper took the hand-off and ran away from the Yellowjackets to score. Morgan’s kick made the score 21-0 with 1:24 still to play in the first quarter.
Blue Ridge’s offense again took possession and on a night honoring the late coach Frank Girardi, the Yellowjackets marched on the Cougars’ vaunted defense.
Taking the kickoff at the 35-yard line, Seth Slaughter ran to the Blue Ridge 43. Berlin hit Elam Antonelli for a 12-yard gain as the first quarter ended. Jace Barton ran the ball four times sandwiched around a Berlin pass to Antonelli for 40 yards and covered the last 6 yards to put the Yellowjackets on the scoreboard. Reid Granillo kicked the extra point and Blue Ridge had clawed its way back to a 21-7 deficit with 10:32 left in the first half.
The teams traded punts on their next possessions and with 2:54 left in the half, Show Low took over on its 48-yard line. Brewer hit Colton Tidwell on a 19-yard pass, Cooper ran for 23 yards, and Walker covered the last 10 yards in two runs ending the drive with a 3-yard touchdown. Morgan kicked the extra point and with 1:04 left in the first half, Show Low had a 28-7 lead.
After an emotional halftime tribute to Girardi, Blue Ridge’s defense seemed spent. It didn’t take the Cougars long to take advantage as Cooper returned the kickoff 53 yards to the Yellowjackets’ 20-yard line and Pedraza ran the final 20 yards for a quick score. Morgan’s kick was good and Show Low had a 35-7 lead just 15 seconds into the second half.
Blue Ridge’s Antonelli returned the kickoff 22 yards to the 40-yard line, but after a penalty and two incomplete passes, disaster struck.
The snap from center went over the punter’s head and the Cougars took over on the Yellowjackets’ 1-yard line. Brewer ran in on the first play and then passed to Tidwell for the two-point conversion and after only 1:06 gone in the second half, the Cougars had opened up a 43-7 lead.
When things start falling apart, it becomes very difficult to stop the downhill momentum. Show Low recovered a fumble on Blue Ridge’s ensuing drive and Brewer ran a quarterback draw for 45 yards for the lightning-like strike and after Morgan’s kick, the score was 50-7 with only 2:08 used up in the second half.
With the offense handling the bulk of the attack for Show Low, it would be easy to overlook the dominance of the Cougars’ defense. Jermey Kishbaugh, Gage Reidhead, Jake Shumway, Gabe Benally and Marcus Henderson were all over the field making big plays and keeping the Yellowjackets from gaining any positive momentum. Freshman Cameron Hernandez intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to also contribute to the solid defensive effort by the Cougars.
In the fourth quarter, Berlin got things going for the Yellowjackets completing four of six passes on one drive — three to Slaughter — before Bryce Adams of the Cougars thwarted the drive with an interception at the Show Low 10-yard line, thus ending the game with a 50-7 victory for the Show Low Cougars.
Show Low travels to Window Rock and Blue Ridge visits Monument Valley for 3A Northeast Region games at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.