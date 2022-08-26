SL Head Coach Carlo Hernandez

Show Low Head Coach Carlo Hernandez addressed the team Friday night after their 42-28 win over Valley Christian. “Enjoy the night but stay hungry. Stay elite,” he said.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

After-school hours begin long before 7 p.m., but that was when the Show Low Cougars started to teach Chandler Valley Christian’s Trojans lessons in humility, patience and good ol’ ground-and-pound football Friday.

After putting up only seven points in the first half, visiting Valley Christian worked its way up 28 by the time the clock hit triple zeroes.

