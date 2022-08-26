After-school hours begin long before 7 p.m., but that was when the Show Low Cougars started to teach Chandler Valley Christian’s Trojans lessons in humility, patience and good ol’ ground-and-pound football Friday.
After putting up only seven points in the first half, visiting Valley Christian worked its way up 28 by the time the clock hit triple zeroes.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, 28 points are still fewer than 42, so it was Show Low quarterback Nash Brewer who ended the night with a knee in the mud followed by cheers from his teammates and fans as Show Low enjoyed a season-opening win over the No. 1-ranked Trojans.
A 14-point difference may sound like a decent enough margin, but the Cougars rarely sat in the driver’s seat. As with pro football, the statistics summary can be very telling. Outside of the first quarter, when Show Low scored 14 consecutive points, Valley Christian managed to answer nearly every Show Low score with one of its own.
Fans are free to sum this up to composure on Valley Christian’s part, but it wasn’t so much that the Trojans were fighting the good fight as it was the Cougars’ content with shooting themselves in the leg every so often.
Multiple penalties of 10 yards or more prevented Show Low from running away with the game, including two key offside calls that basically laid a red carpet down and invited Valley Christian to walk right into endzone.
Attendees were hard pressed to blame the close score squarely on the defense. After all, how mad can you be at a defense that ended the game with six of the seven total interceptions? Brewer stole the first, which kept the Trojans scoreless in the first quarter. Jeremy Kishbaugh happily drank a tall glass of Trojan tears after he stole their second.
Armoni Flores wrestled a ball way from a Valley Christian receiver late in the third quarter. And last, but certainly not least, Ray “Chicken” Pedraza was positively foul when he took his victory lap after having stole three balls over the course of the game.
It was hardly the prettiest of wins — it was difficult to keep track of several penalties and the yardage while the rain fell — and while the Cougars have plenty to work on as they prepare for a matchup with Payson’s Longhorns on Friday, their 1-0 start to the season showed resilience and promise.
Speaking of promise, there was Ryan Kishbaugh performance for the Cougars. Kishbaugh refused to be contained, gaining 195 all-purpose yards and ending the night with touchdowns on the ground and another in the air. You want a play of the game? How about Kishbaugh’s 80-yard touchdown run after being hit just past the line of scrimmage? All in all, not the worst opening game ever played, but the room for improvement is evident.
After the game, Cougars coach Carlo Hernandez said, “The biggest improvement is between game one and game two. How much will you improve?”
