Five years of using the slopes at Sunrise Park Resort and two years of working there paid off nicely for Mattea Anderson in Lake Placid, New York, last week.
The 2021 graduate of Show Low High School was in the two-time Winter Olympics host city where she made some accomplishments of her own on the slopes.
Anderson was competing in the US Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding National Championships as a freshman on the Sierra Nevada University team. In women’s snowboarding events, Anderson finished among the top boarders in each of her five events on Whiteface Mountain.
Anderson’s efforts also helped SNU win national championships in two categories and runner-ups in the other three. And she’s particularly proud she did this as a freshman who’s been snowboarding competitively for only two years.
“I would hope that I’m a quick learner. Yeah, maybe old dogs can learn new tricks,” Anderson said March 10 in a telephone interview from Lake Placid.
“I think the thing that probably drives me the most is being pushed by other athletes that are of similar skill set. It’s really crazy to see how much you can progress when you’re riding with people better than you. It sets the tone to throw down and ride faster. It’s exhilarating, but at the same time you have some anxiety before the races because ultimately you’re there to compete. Whether that’s against other teams or your teammates — the best of the best.”
In the individual races, Anderson placed 10th in rail jam March 8 on the Base of Bear trail; 12th in the boarder cross March 9 on the Wolf Run trail; 15th in slalom March 10 on the Lower Thruway trail; eighth in slopestyle March 11 on the Brookside trail; and completed her runs with 15th place in the giant slalom Saturday on the Lower Parkway.
In women’s team scoring, the SNU Eagles won championships in boarder cross and slopestyle and finished second in rail jam, slalom and giant slalom.
“It’s very individual, but at the same time all our points go towards the overall ranking of our team,” Anderson said.
Speeding up to 60 miles per hour straight downhill on a snowboard about 56 inches long and about a foot wide has been a joy ride for Anderson since she was in the eighth grade and hanging loose at Sunrise. When she got older, she worked for the facility on the park crew.
“Sunrise is my home resort. I spent a lot of time up there,” she said. “The whole reason I got in to competing was because I actually love going fast. I’d definitely say my feeling on the board is very quick. I love going on my edges. My toe edge is my favorite. I don’t really how to describe it. It’s like skiing, but I feel like your center of gravity is better. You could go upwards of 60, but if you’re doing tight turns like on a slalom you could go anywhere from 20 to 40 depending on what you’re doing.”
Anderson hopes to enter medical school eventually and become a plastic surgeon, gynecologist or perhaps a dermatologist but definitely specialize in a medical discipline. For now she’s focused on her friends and family in the White Mountains.
“I have been feeling so much love from everyone back home and I’m so thankful for it,” she said. “I can’t believe I have the opportunity, (represent) Sunrise. Krissie’s Ski and Board Shop sponsored me, and that is amazing.
“I can’t even express my gratitude towards all the love I’m getting from everyone back home.”
