SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos started out the Oct. 20 game against Holbrook on a tear.
With a quick 6-0 lead Kloah Ulberg got a block then a kill in quick succession. Addy Fisher, Macey Gardner, and Livi Schneider started the first game out right getting three kills apiece. However, Gardner also tallied three blocks as well.
Braxton Jones scored two aces in the first game and Schneider, Fisher and Kadee Penrod each got an ace in the first game as well.
The Lobos came out to an early lead and maintained it the entire time. The final score was 25-10.
The second match was a whole different story. Snowflake made some errors that allowed Holbrook to stay in the game at 7-5. This gave the roadrunner confidence, and they began to hit and block much better. A few Lobos got hits here and there, but then they turned to Lily Lundberg and everything turned around. Lundberg scored on 5 hits and looked in her element. This jumped Snowflake up in score, but Holbrook refused to give up.
The Roadrunners now felt they could play with the Lobos and they continued to make life tough for Snowflake. Chelsea Caskey stepped up in the final match and displayed skillful hits, leading the Lobos in kills for the final game at 3.
Four Lobos recorded two kills in the final set: Lunberg, Fisher, Gardner, and Braxton Jones.
Lundberg led all players in kills with 9, followed by Fisher(8), Gardner(7), and Schneider(6). Both Fisher and Gardner had 4 blocks this game.
The Lady Lobos are hitting their stride as a team at just the right time. Playoffs are nearing and Snowflake wants to follow up last year’s runner up title with a state championship in 2022.
