SNOWFLAKE — The Lady Lobos took to the court to play the Winslow Bulldogs on Sept. 20.
Snowflake was fresh off a tournament win at the “Be Like Nat” invitational that the Lobos host each year.
Middle blockers Lily Lundberg and Macey Gardner set the tone in the first game early with a couple blocks. Winslow visibly quelled at the net against the vigilance of the Snowflake blockers.
Despite this, Winslow rarely let an easy ball drop. So, Snowflake had to earn each point. The match was tied at 10 before the Lobos started applying more offensive pressure. Snowflake sharpened up its serving and hitting woes and pulled ahead winning the first set 25-17.
Livi Schneider had a great back row kill in the first game that got the crowd going. She played great at the net with eight kills in that game alone. Fisher followed with three kills of her own. Kadee Penrod got a pair of much needed aces toward the end of the first game.
The second game saw a sneakier Winslow team. The Bulldogs attacked the net and at the last second tipped the ball over the Snowflake blockers.
This was a source of many points for the Bulldogs. Eventually, Snowflake started to read the tip, but it continued to be a theme throughout the rest of the match.
Snowflake serving issues flared back up. The score stayed close — at the midpoint it was 13-12. This time when the Lobos tried to shake off the Bulldogs, it didn’t work. Near the end of the set, Lily Lundberg was blocked by the opposing middle, the energy was electric.
Then very next play, Lunberg blocked a Winslow hitter. But the damage was done. Winslow players began to believe they could keep up with Snowflake.
Snowflake allowed them to get to 21 points, but then they slammed the door on them. The final score of the second set ended 25-21.
The best girl at the net this set was Lundberg who had three kills and two blocks. Chelsea Caskey had two kills in this game. What the normally explosive Schneider lacked at the net this game, she made up for at the serving line. When her turn came around, she scored three aces.
In the third set, Winslow came out to a 8-6 lead. Snowflake had to fight the entire game to turn the tables on the Bulldogs. But slowly they chipped away at their opponents.
Winslow was called for numerous double hits that saved the Lobos, because the Winslow blockers finally rallied to challenge the Lobos.
Outside hitters Schneider and Fisher were back for the third set. They fought and scored big again. Schneider got six additional kills this game and Fisher got four.
Perhaps the story of this game was the impressive play of setter Braxton Jones. There is a common phrase in the sports world that “big players make big plays.”
This was very true for Jones in the Winslow match. Jones bides her time and when the team needs points at the end of the game, Jones answers with usually a pair of setter dumps.
Rather than do what the other team is expecting and set her hitters, she fakes the set and smacks the ball to the empty holes in the defense. Along with her three aces, she played a pivotal role in winning the final set.
Another player who ended the game strong was Gardner, who swatted down two Winslow hits at the end of the final match to help close out the game 25-20 and earn a sweep.
The games were much closer than they should have been based off the pure talent Snowflake boasts, but these Lobos have a winning mind-set and step up when they need to.
The final stat line in this three-set match was impressive. Three ladies had three aces: Penrod, Jones and Schneider. Lunberg and Gardner had three blocks each along with Kloah Ulberg who had two.
The hitters did well with Scheneider at a team high 16 kills followed by Fisher with nine, Lundberg with five, Jones (who played the right side hitter for a time) with four and Caskey with three.
Snowflake travels to Payson for a match at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
