SNOWFLAKE — Good teams find a way to win, even when everything isn’t working well. That is how the game felt as Snowflake once again swept its opponent in three sets on Sept. 16 at home.
Led by senior Macee LeSueur, Snowflake played its best game in the first set and improved to 6-0 this season.
The Lady Lobos changed their normal starting lineup, putting in sophomore Livi Schneider, who played well.
Libero Kadee Penrod stepped up and served eight straight times before the Lobos turned the ball over. Another interesting lineup change was giving senior Kimberlee Eich the majority of the setter minutes.
In the ensuing battles at the net, Snowflake had the Tuba City girls scared. After multiple rejected spikes, the Warriors started to hit higher and the ball began sailing out of bounds.
Tuba City couldn’t reach the double digits mark, ending the game with a final score of 25-6.
In the second set, the Lobos came out lackluster and the Warriors capitalized on a variety of mistakes. The score rallied back and forth without either team gaining much ground. Soon it was tied at 11.
Snowflake’s girls never dropped their heads and encouraged each other after service errors or faulty digs. Could this be the secret to their success?
Only time will tell, but the positivity allowed them to fight through the slump.
The Lobos looked to sophomore outside hitter Addy Fisher during their struggles, and she did not disappoint. She hit for six kills in that set and her energy brought new life to her teammates. They went on to win the match 25-16.
LeSueur, who dominated all night long, stepped up her game in set 3. She and Fisher accounted for most of the hits in the final set.
LeSueur discovered early in the game that the defenders left line-shots wide open and she capitalized on them all night.
Despite late efforts from Tuba City’s Trista Bennett and Daveigh Bedonie, Snowflake finished out the final set 25-12.
Lily Lundberg didn’t completely take over any of the sets, but she made her presence felt all game long. She served three aces, blocked or got a piece of the ball on at least eight plays, and scored on six kills.
Coach Jamie Robinson deserves lots of credit for the work she has put in with these girls. They are playing better and there have been big improvements in just the last few weeks.
The Lobos defeated Tuba City by a larger margin in each of their three sets compared to their previous match. Robinson’s mentoring of the five sophomore girls should pay huge dividends, not only for this season, but for the coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.