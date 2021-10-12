SNOWFLAKE — Tuesday Oct. 5 wasn’t a day the Lobos thought would bring a huge challenge, but it was challenging nonetheless.
Teams on a long win streak face different challenges than most of their competitors. Sometimes there is added pressure to win, but in this circumstance it felt like the Lobos just weren’t excited about playing an unskilled team.
The first game felt sloppy as key players who normally contribute from the serving line were serving too far or hitting the bottom of the net.
Key defensive players failed to effectively return hits and serves, yet the Lobos found a way to win the first set 25-16.
In the next couple of sets, Livi Schneider played her best game of the season by far. She emerged as the silver lining in the Lobos’ poor performance. Schneider played well as the right-side hitter. She scored on six hits and had a pair of blocks.
Snowflake won the second set 25-15 and the third 25-17. Yet again, Snowflake won in a clean sweep. It has yet to lose a single regular-season match since the first game of the season. The Lobos’ only losses all year have been in tournament play, where they are gaining valuable experience.
A noticeable difference in this game was that coach Jaime Robinson used different rotations and allowed girls to develop skills they don’t normally use. Girls served who normally don’t get to serve. Others played defense when they are normally confined to the front row.
So, file this game away as a learning experience and a chance for their players to develop.
The mainstays in the notable category still played OK despite an atypical performance: Macee LeSueur and Addy Fisher. They combined for over 14 points off of their hits in the three sets.
Lily Lundberg performed four blocks in the second set alone. For a stretch there she looked completely dominant.
If anyone had control of the net this game, it would have been Snowflake. It really just came down to the Lobos making fewer mistakes than the Longhorns.
The takeaway from this game is that the Lobos are a team to be reckoned with even on a bad day. When it comes down to it, winners find a way to win. These girls continue to show a winner’s mentality as a whole by finishing off games.
The state playoffs are just around the corner. The Lobos want to peak at the right time and they still look to have a high ceiling. Their regular season ends Oct. 28, and then the most important game of the season arrives.
As the top seed, they are poised to make it all the way to the end, and with constant improvement in the next three weeks a state championship is theirs for the taking this year.
