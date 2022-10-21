SNOWFLAKE — The Lady Lobos displayed their prowess by beating the Payson Longhorns in three sets at home on Oct. 13.
The scores were 25-11, 25-19 and 25-11.
Macey Gardner came out of the gate ready to play, getting two blocks in the first five plays. She was backed up offensively by Addy Fisher who dominated the net in the early goings of the game. Snowflake jumped out to a 5-0.
The Lobos continued to command the net in the first game with kills from Fisher, Livi Schneider, Chelsea Caskey and Braxton Jones. Gardner refused to let up as well, getting another pair of blocks for a total of four in just the first game.
Braxton Jones was serving well, getting two of her three aces in the first set. The game was over in a flash. Kadee Penrod scored the final point on her first ace of the day.
The Lobos jumped out to an early lead in the second set under the fantastic serving of Penrod. She served well and consistently. She tallied a pair of aces and when she wasn’t scoring on her serves, she gave the defense problems that resulted in poor attacks.
Lily Lundberg got going in the second game getting two kills and three blocks. Caskey and Scheneider also played terrific in game two scoring three kills each.
The Lobos jumped out to a 16-6 lead and began to take their foot off the gas pedal. Before they knew it the score was 19-15. Payson realized that they could challenge the net and they began getting blocks and attacking Snowflake.
At a score of 22-17, Penrod made a phenomenal diving save. Schneider took the initiative and set the ball to Jones who recorded a kill. The momentum to this play drove the Lobos to victory and showed that in pressure moments this set of girls will step up.
Snowflake took no prisoners in the final set, starting the set out 4-0 with Penrod getting three aces in a row. Gardner was back in the final game getting three blocks and a kill. Scheneider pounded the net with power getting three kills of her own.
Lundberg was fun to watch in this game. She got called for a tip at the net which she disagreed with and she took it personally. Once that fire was lit, she immediately stepped up and got two blocks and throughout the set scored on three kills. When she gets fired up, she is a force to be reckoned with.
Penrod played well this game. Her serving was one of the best performances Snowflake has had all season. She brought the team energy and refused to give up. Has she not been so impressive this game, the Lobos would have struggled.
No. 1-ranked Snowflake will be taking on Show Low, Holbrook, Blue Ridge and Thatcher in the final two weeks before the state playoffs. Each of these teams is in the top 16 of the 3A conference; none of them can be taken lightly.
The Lobos are in good form, but will need to focus down on the little things to elevate their play. They continue to allow teams to get back in the game after amassing a lead. These errors will spell disaster if not corrected in the next month.
