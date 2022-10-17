SNOWFLAKE — The Lobos walked into Friday’s game as the No. 3 ranked team in the 4A conference prepared to challenge No. 4 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.
ALA set the tone from the very first play en route to a 31-21 victory; the Eagles caught the opening kickoff on the 2-yard line and ran it through a host of Lobos to the 48-yard line.
From the beginning, Snowflake took a man off its defensive line to allow for better pass coverage. To combat this, ALA ran the ball play after play on the first drive but eventually threw the ball to wide receiver Boston Morris for a touchdown.
Snowflake put the ball in the hands of Bradden Lewis who gained 16 yards on his first two carries. But quickly after that the Lobos were forced to punt.
ALA spread the Lobo defense out and when the receivers were covered, quarterback Adam Damante rushed for a solid gain of 8 yards. Then Morris ran 40 yards for a second touchdown in two drives.
Snowflake turned the ball over on its next drive without getting much done. The Snowflake defense did a decent job covering the pass, but Damante felt little pressure in the first quarter, and he was able to pass at his leisure. The Eagles’ third charge up the field culminated in another touchdown, this time by receiver Braeden Belanger.
Snowflake proceeded to fumble the kickoff resulting in a turnover. Snowflake trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
ALA came out in the second quarter riding the momentum it had accumulated. Snowflake started to lock in defensively and began to stop the Eagles more consistently. Lance Christensen had a fantastic tackle in the backfield that sent a message that the Lobos were done letting ALA walk all over them.
At this point, ALA was close enough that when its momentum ran out, it was able to kick in a field goal.
Down 24-0, Snowflake knew it needed to score at least once before the half ended. Quarterback Easton Butler led the charge himself with a 20-yard rush. Then a pass to Davyn McCray and run by Jett McCray each gained 10 yards. Karter Raban and Jett McCray continued charging downfield carry after carry until Snowflake finally got the monkey off its back and scored from a run by Jett McCray. Sam Brown made the PAT kick to get the Lobos on the board with seven points.
The newly inspired Lobo defense stopped the Eagles on the next series of plays. However, the Lobos nearly turned the ball over on the resulting punt. The offense couldn’t seem to put it together as it had on the previous drive and the Lobos again were forced to kick.
ALA rushed to try and get in position to score before the end of the half. On the final play, the Eagles were within 15 yards of their end zone. They had nobody to pass to and Lobos began to swarm the quarterback. In haste, Damante threw up a prayer to star receiver Brandon Phelps who answered with an incredible catch amid two opposing Lobos.
The score at the end of the half was 31-7.
Snowflake is known for performing especially well in the second half, and Friday was no different. The Lobos charged down the field led by Butler who took on some of the rushing duties himself. They were just getting into good scoring position on the 25-yard line when ALA intercepted.
Then the Lobo defense asserted itself. Matthew Brimhall had a fantastic tackle that helped set the tone for the second half. The Lobos quickly forced ALA to kick.
Butler and Raban battled their way forward with the help of the offensive line. Unfortunately for the Lobos, this success was short-lived as they succumbed to a turnover.
ALA pushed to its 30-yard line. The Lobos stopped ALA on the third down, but ALA decided to go for it. The Lobos tackled the runner 2 yards short of the first down marker, but the player fumbled. In high school, a player can fumble the ball forward, and that is exactly what happened. Despite this miraculous bailout, ALA was stopped by a stellar Lobo defense. ALA attempted field goal but missed it.
Then the Lobos charged down the field in desperation. Easton passed laterally to Jett McCray who faked the run and threw over to Davyn McCray for 22-yard gain. A pass interference penalty moved Snowflake even farther forward. Tyler Clare gave Snowflake a good 6-yard gain. Then Ezra Baum raced to the middle of the field for a 39-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt failed, and the score stood at 31-13.
Snowflake got its first sack of the game in the fourth quarter, which was very uncharacteristic. Christensen got a 15-yard catch followed quickly by J.J. Lerma who ran for 30 yards. After an assortment of runs and catches by the two Lobo McCrays, Butler punched through for a touchdown. Tyler Clare scored on a 2-point conversion afterward, putting the score at 31-21.
The Lobos were finally in a rhythm both offensively and defensively. To their disappointment, time was running out. Try as they might, their onside kick did not work out as they hoped, and they could not force a fumble or an interception and time ran out.
Snowflake outscored ALA 21-10 in the final three quarters. Its biggest shortcoming was letting ALA score on its first three drives in the first quarter.
The Lobos can take confidence into the next game knowing that if they come out in the first quarter with more grit then they can beat even the best teams in the 4A Conference.
In speaking about the Lobos’ grit and adaptability, coach Kay Solomon said, “Our guys could have folded, but they didn’t shut down. We got back on our feet and stopped the bleeding early. We have good athletes who are able to adapt. We have kids that come to practice focused and dialed in. Anytime you throw new things at them there can be some insecurity in the beginning, but once they got used to it they got it better.”
With these corrections in mind, the Lobos played at Apache Junction on Thursday. The Prospectors lost last week to No. 12 San Tan Valley Poston Butte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.