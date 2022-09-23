SNOWFLAKE — Fans looking for a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat game last Friday night in Snowflake were in the wrong town.
The 3-0 Lobos made a statement from the opening kick. They refused to let Glendale score and forced their way into the end zone on every drive in the first half.
Matthew Brimhall anchored the Lobo defense as the middle linebacker. He attacked the offense and was in on a large majority of the tackles. Jordan Mowers also disrupted the Cardinals offense bursting through the line and into the quarterback.
On the offensive end, running backs Jett McCray and Karter Raban took the lion’s share of yards. They combined for over 200 yards and three of the team’s touchdowns. Snowflake took care of the ball much better than last game against Show Low when the Lobos had an abysmal seven turnovers.
Against Glendale, the Lobos started the game stopping a couple deep passes and eventually forced a fumble. Jett McCray went to work after that, gaining 12 yards before Davyn McCray caught an Easton Butler pass for the first touchdown of the game.
After the defense shut down Glendale for a second time, Snowflake charged back down the field. Jett McCray had three carries on this drive and 27 yards. Running back J.J. Lerma had a 27-yard carry and Butler ran for 7 yards of his own before Bradden Lewis ran in for his own touchdown.
To this point, Lewis had made both of the PAT kicks. To add to his kicking resume, he tried an onside kick that worked to perfection. In the scramble that ensued, it was the Lobos who came up with the ball.
This next offensive drive saw Lerma gain 11 yards followed by Tyler Clare’s powerful 9-yard carry. Lerma then displayed fantastic field awareness when he caught a pass not intended for him after a defensive lineman had tipped it. After that, Jett McCray finished the drive with a touchdown and left the score 21-0.
The next couple of drives saw Jett McCray continuing to plow through tackles for yardage. In addition, Raban and Butler both scored a touchdown of their own. Sam Brown kept up the Lobos’ perfect PAT streak by making all his kicks as well.
Slade Fish delivered a vicious tackle on the next punt amid the raucous cheers from the Snowflake fans. At this point, the Glendale quarterback was visibly limping. He had a rough night from the onslaught the Lobo defense forced him to endure, but to his credit he fought on. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t will his team into the end zone and another drive was stopped by the Lobos.
The next drive saw Jett McCray’s longest carry of 38 yards courtesy of a great block by Fish. Clare caught another pass for 9 yards and Raban ran for another 8 yards before Raban added a second touchdown to his final tally. Brown scored the PAT to end the half.
After this virtually perfect half and a commanding lead of 42-0, the game was essentially out of reach for Glendale.
In the second half, Snowflake scored quickly after receiving the punt. Davyn McCray scored on an impressive catch to set the tone. After that, the Lobos gave their starters a rest and the game ended 49-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.