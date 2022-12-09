SNOWFLAKE — When the game is on the line and the season hangs in the balance, whom do you turn to?
The Snowflake Lobos turned to senior Bradden Lewis who won the game and scored when the team needed him most in a 16-13 overtime victory the 4A state semifinal on Dec. 2 in Snowflake.
Oro Valley Canyon del Oro came out swinging in the beginning of the game. They only way the Lobos have lost this season is if their opponents have scored early and often because they lock up in the second half and make the correct adjustments.
Jordan Thomas, running back for CDO, was a great example of this in the semifinal game. He impressed with his running, gaining consistent yards in the first half. But by the end of the game, he had all but disappeared.
The second-seeded Lobos in the 4A playoffs stopped the charging Dorados, seeded sixth, but they could not prevent a field goal kick from going through the uprights. CDO was on the scoreboard with a 3-0 lead early.
The Lobos fought toward the end zone on their next drive but got into a tricky spot with a 15-yard gain needed for a first down. A clutch Brennan Bryant to Tyler Clare pass kept the drive alive.
Payton Papa was next to receive a short pass for positive yards. Then Jett McCray announced his presence with a massive run getting the Lobos within kicking distance. They were forced to attempt a field goal of their own after a solid CDO defense stopped the Lobos’ momentum.
Sam Brown’s kick was wide left and pinged off the left post.
Canyon del Oro blazed down the field on a punt return. As the runner passed defender after defender the stadium grew louder and louder until he crossed into the end zone and scored. The Lobos held their breath as an official retrieved his yellow handkerchief and called holding on the offense. Thus, the Dorados’ score was nullified.
Perhaps deflated by that play, CDO couldn’t put together a solid run and had to punt. The Lobos seemed inspired on this drive. After some smaller runs, Easton Butler ran for a 15-yard gain getting the first down and then some. Clare caught a pass from Bryant and gained an extra 5 yards while dragging a defender who had latched onto his hips. McCray ran like he does for major yards. Then the CDO defense had enough and halted all progress. Snowflake turned the ball over on downs.
After a semi-uneventful drive, the Dorados’ Daylon Beck broke away from his defender and was down the field with nobody able to catch him. The pass was already inbounds, and it floated into his hands. He scored a touchdown to make the score 10-0.
The Lobos sensed the urgency. Only a few opportunities remained for them to score before the time expired. They marched down the field behind Butler, who took over as quarterback. He fought them to within kicking range and this time the Lobos converted the kick attempt.
On the next CDO drive, Matthew Brimhall lit up the running back in a massive tackle that sent the message this game isn’t over loud and clear. After that the Dorados had to punt.
The offense now had one shot to score. This would be one of the Lobos’ last drives before the time expired. Clare fought to the first down marker and Butler found him for a perfect pass. Then it was Lewis who fought through the defense and broke two tackles before charging into the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown. The made PAT left the score 10-all.
However, the unexpected huge touchdown left more time on the clock than anticipated. The Lobos contained the yardage of CDO allowing only a couple here and there then Lewis who got a tackle in the backfield to force CDO to turn over the ball.
But Snowflake was stopped just as quickly on its drive and was forced to punt. With only a couple minutes left on the clock, CDO was fast approaching the 50-yard line. Much closer and the Dorados would be within kicking distance.
They fought toward the end zone and got a chance to score. But Davyn McCray not only contained his man but intercepted the errand pass, and regulation time had expired with the score still knotted.
In high school football, overtime results in both teams setting up on the opponent’s 10-yard line and getting four opportunities to score. Snowflake won the coin toss and forced CDO to run the first series in the extra period.
On the Dorados’ first run, they were stopped for a loss of yards by Slade Fish. The second was a failed pass. The third was another failed pass, and then they set up for a field goal which was converted for a 13-10 lead.
With a field goal there was pressure, but any touchdown would end the game. The Lobos stepped up for their opportunity.
Lewis charged through the line for a 9-yard gain on the first play. The next play resulted in nothing. On the third play, Snowflake tried to run through the line, but was stopped.
Then the final play. The Lobos turned to Lewis who scraped his way over a pile of defenders and jumped into the end zone for a touchdown and a victory.
This game was a battle between two defensive juggernauts. Behind their defensive leader in Brimhall — the leading tackler in the state — the Lobos limited CDO to 10 points in regulation. For perspective, the Dorados walked into this game averaging 34.6 points a game.
The Lobos played their hearts out and will play Friday afternoon in the state championship for the third straight year. This being the Lobos’ first season in the 4A Conference, the previous two titles came in the 3A Conference.
Their win is encapsulated in the grit displayed by Lewis, who battled tooth and nail to get his team into a position to win the semifinal game over CDO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.