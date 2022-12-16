TEMPE — The Snowflake Lobos faced off against the ALA-Gilbert North Eagles in the Class 4A state championship football game on Dec. 9.
Coming off two consecutive 3A state championships, the Lobos wanted nothing more than to add a third trophy to their collection but were denied that achievement as the Eagles, also in the 4A for the first year, won 28-14.
No. 2-seeded Snowflake (10-4) received the opening kickoff and Easton Butler ran for 39 yards. The elation was short-lived, however, as the Lobos couldn’t reach a first down before being forced to punt.
The defense took the field and returned the favor by stopping all forward progress from the top-seeded Eagles (12-2). Soon the ball was back in the Lobos possession.
JJ Lerma, who carried eight times for 64 yards, got things started with a 35-yard run. Jett McCray (49 yards on 13 carries) added another 10 yards before breaking through for a touchdown.
Snowflake has traditionally been a second-half team. So when Snowflake jumped out this quarter with an early touchdown, Snowflake fans were pumped. This felt like the Lobos were in the driver’s seat.
ALA refused to yield, however. The Eagles stopped focusing on running the ball and found their receivers. Early in the game their go-to receivers were Boston Morris and Brandon Phelps. Behind these guys, the Eagles rallied for their own touchdown.
Snowflake got into trouble on its next series, but Butler came up big with a catch to save the drive. Lerma filled that up with another 10 yards. When the Lobos found themselves in need of a few yards, Payton Papa was there for the catch.
But without a consistent running game they turned the ball over on downs. The Lobos managed 232 yards in offense, 182 of which came from the running game.
The defense stepped up in this game, especially the defensive line. Despite the offensive power of the Eagles, the Lobos put stopped the progress of their drive.
While within 30 yards of scoring and on the second down, Slade Fish forced ALA quarterback Adam Damante into losing 5 yards. Now forced to throw to get the gains he was looking for, Damante couldn’t find a receiver in time and it was a turnover on downs.
The first quarter ended with the score deadlocked at 7 all.
This next drive felt like the perfect opportunity to score for the Lobos. Lerma started things with a 20-yard catch, and McCray ran for another 9.
Butler bailed Snowflake out when it needed a first down. Snowflake charged all the way to the Eagles’ 8-yard line. But trouble in the red zone plagued the Lobos here as well when they couldn’t finish the drive with a touchdown.
With time winding down in the second quarter, the Lobos’ defense sensed the moment and fought back.
The defensive line forced losses in yards and put ALA in many tight spots, but the Eagles found a way to bail themselves out behind Damante and his throwing prowess. The Eagles quarterback completed 31 of 43 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan Mowers, Tony Munoz or Fish would force ALA into a corner and Damante would throw right out of it. Fish even managed a sack on this drive, but ALA continued undaunted.
With only three seconds left in the first half, ALA scored its second touchdown and took a 14-7 lead.
Snowflake fans were still incredibly hopeful; after all, their team always played better in the second half all season.
ALA received the kickoff to start the second half. Mowers batted down a pass, and a few plays later Matthew Brimhall intercepted a pass. This could have been a huge momentum swing, but a couple of errant passes later stalled the Lobos and they had to punt.
This time ALA marched up the field and score its first touchdown of the second half, but the point-after attempt failed. The score stood at 20-7, which was not ideal for the Lobos but not insurmountable either.
Snowflake needed to score on its next drive to apply pressure to the Eagles. But the Lobos were quickly forced to punt once again. Their running felt very stifled in the second half.
Brimhall, who had more solo tackles (15) than the best player for ALA with 12, forced a fumble and the Lobos had a shot at redemption.
Unfortunately for Snowflake, the Lobos couldn’t put it together and were stopped after the ALA turnover.
The Eagles charged down the field and scored for the fourth and final time. For good measure, they successfully converted a two-point try after the touchdown to set the score at 28-7.
Snowflake could sense that its championship aspirations were nearly extinguished, but the Lobo seniors would not give up. After a botched play, Bradden Lewis created something out of nothing. He broke the initial tackle and ran for 15 yards.
Not to be outdone, Butler fought his way forward for an even larger gain. Snowflake capped this drive with a Lerma touchdown.
The final score was 28-14, and the 4A state champions for 2022 were the Eagles.
If you asked any of the boys on the Snowflake squad they would probably say this was a failure, but that is just the product of the championship culture Snowflake has developed. The program doesn’t want to accept anything less than first place. But when the excitement dies down and the game is a bit more distant, those players will see that this was a fantastic season.
Snowflake proved that even moving up into the 4A division could not keep it from reaching the state championship game. Not only that, the Lobos in this final game showed massive improvement from the team they were at the start of the season. That is a success.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. of azpreps365.com contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.