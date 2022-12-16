TEMPE — The Snowflake Lobos faced off against the ALA-Gilbert North Eagles in the Class 4A state championship football game on Dec. 9.

Coming off two consecutive 3A state championships, the Lobos wanted nothing more than to add a third trophy to their collection but were denied that achievement as the Eagles, also in the 4A for the first year, won 28-14.

