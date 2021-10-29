SNOWFLAKE — It is not uncommon for a team experiencing a lot of success to get lackadaisical and get beaten.
This seemed very possible on Oct. 19 when host No. 1-ranked Snowflake faced off against Winslow.
The Winslow girls came out tough and played some stellar defense, giving Snowflake trouble at the net.
Snowflake played a bit out of character setting to the back row far more than any other home game.
Macee LeSueur managed to get a few hits in, but even she appeared to be struggling. Winslow tied the first match up at 15. It was a battle from then on.
Snowflake stuck with the Bulldogs, but Winslow managed to take its first lead of the game 20-19.
Snowflake then called a timeout.
The Winslow fans roared and challenged their Snowflake counterparts. A cheer-off ensued and the two teams took the court with a whole new energy in the building.
Snowflake coach Jamie Richardson must have asked her senior leaders to step up because after that timeout, the seniors showed that experience pays off.
LeSueur served a clean ace to tie the game. She then followed it up with another point off of a serve.
On a broken play, Kimberlee Eich showed high volleyball IQ by setting the ball to her opponent’s back corner. The defense had been creeping up and they weren’t able to recover the ball.
Rylee Wengert ended the match on a fantastic serve. The final score was 25-22.
Braxton Jones served the first four points of the second match advancing the Lobos to 4-0.
Winslow played great defense in the second match; the Bulldogs’ scrappy defensive specialists were a perfect complement to their blockers. Although they lacked some height, they made up for it with precise timing.
The second game revolved around avoiding mistakes rather than scoring on the other team. The energy lowered and Snowflake hitters continued to struggle.
Luckily, Snowflake has a well-rounded team this year and Eich again stepped up for her team serving on points 22, 23, 24 and 25.
The second game ended 25-13.
The last set was more of the same. The Winslow defense, though impressive, couldn’t hold off the power of the Lobos.
Again, Eich finished off the game, serving from point 18 all the way to 25. The final score in match three was 25-12.
Lily Lundberg played her consistent game as normal, except this time she racked up an impressive five blocks. Winslow felt her presence the entire game.
Macey Gardner’s vigilance paid off. A couple times she was able to attack a free ball that floated over the net. Her quick reactions allowed her to turn those moments into uncontested spikes.
The victory over Winslow improved the unbeaten Lobos to 14-0 overall, 13-0 in the 3A conference and 7-0 in the East Region.
Since that match, Snowflake swept Payson 3-0 and defeated host Monument Valley in a match that saw the Lobos losing two of the first three sets before taking the fourth and fifth. Match scores were 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10.
The No. 6-ranked Mustangs were handed their first defeat this season in 16 matches.
Snowflake is in a good position to charge into the state tournament. Now is the time for the Lobos to sharpen their focus and fix the little things, so they can make the most of this impressive yet vanishing season.
They had matches Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week to conclude the regular season.
