The 10th-seeded Badgers are fresh off an upset over Apache Junction last week and will continue their trek in Snowflake this week in the quarterfinals.

The Lobos, 8-3 overall, started their first playoff season in 4A with a solid and convincing 19-0 defeat of Phoenix Arcadia last week. The Lobo defense, stellar all year, had one of its finest games shutting out the Titans at home. The Lobos will need to be on top of their game to do the same to the Badgers who are averaging over 40 points per game.

