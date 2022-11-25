The 10th-seeded Badgers are fresh off an upset over Apache Junction last week and will continue their trek in Snowflake this week in the quarterfinals.
The Lobos, 8-3 overall, started their first playoff season in 4A with a solid and convincing 19-0 defeat of Phoenix Arcadia last week. The Lobo defense, stellar all year, had one of its finest games shutting out the Titans at home. The Lobos will need to be on top of their game to do the same to the Badgers who are averaging over 40 points per game.
The Badgers, 9-2 overall, are led by running back Cian Mckelvey who has rushed for 10 touchdowns while amassing 899 yards this season. Quarterback Jaxon Rice has thrown for 1,336 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions. Rice’s favorite receiver seems to be Jake Hilton, who has caught 50 passes for 757 yards and five TDs.
Spearheading Snowflake’s defense are Matthew Brimhall averaging nearly 16 tackles per game and Jordan Mowers with nearly nine tackles per game and 6½ sacks. The defensive line of Mowers, Tony Munoz and Braden LaDuke has 59 quarterback hurries and 15 sacks. Defensive backs Bradon Frost, Davyn McCray and Lance Christensen have combined for nine interceptions, so if the Badgers are going to score against the very potent Lobo defense, they will have to work extremely hard.
The Lobo passing game is in the capable hands of Easton Butler and Brennan Bryant who have combined for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jett McCray (751 yards) and JJ Lerma (469) man the running game while receivers Tyler Clare with 328 yards and Davyn McCray with five TDs are favorite passing targets.
Prescott’s upset of Apache Junction should give the Badgers confidence in this game against Snowflake which lost to Apache Junction earlier in the year. The Lobos can draw upon their defeat of No. 8-seeded Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, which in turn defeated Prescott during the regular season. All in all, this should be a very entertaining contest with Snowflake’s defense dominating. The key question will be whether the Badger defense can hold down the balanced Lobo attack that could be given better field position by linebacker Brimhall and gang.
