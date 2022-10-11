EAGAR — The Snowflake Lady Lobos came to the dome to face the Round Valley Lady Elks on Oct. 4.

Coach Anna Brubaker has been involved in coaching with the Lobos soccer program for around 12 years. Speaking to Brubaker after the game, she reflected on the growth of her team this season. The season started with some ups and down for the Lobos, taking several losses in early tournament play. The Lobos have righted the ship to put themselves in a good spot heading into the last few weeks of the season, however.

Brubaker indicated that her team is pretty young with only three seniors. She referenced attributes about members of the senior group like “pure joy” and “strong players.” Juniors and sophomores are the most numerous group on the team and the coaching staff has also brought up several freshman to fill the rest of the spots on the team.

The Lobos currently find themselves in the top spot in the East region and are ranked third in the fall division for the state. They are being chased in the region by Show Low and an always tough St. Johns squad which would like to take the Lobos' spot.

Brubaker gave credit to the team for the success the players have had so far to a few things. First, the girls “have worked really well together” in creating the support and drive within the team culture. The followup to this is “the girls really come out and worked hard” referencing the preparation and practice effort the girls put forth, according to Brubaker.

A peak at the stats board shows sophomore Nicole Hipps ranked in the top five for goals this season, and sophomore Ellie Huish, as a goalie, is currently ranked the highest in the state for saves for the Lobos.

Regarding the game with Round Valley Brubaker was “impressed with how much the Round Valley girls have improved” after seeing them play early in the season. The Lady Lobos took the game in the dome 6-0.