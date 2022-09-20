SNOWFLAKE — In a rematch of the state championship match last year, the Snowflake Lobos got their payback narrowly defeating Chandler Valley Christian in five games Sept. 6.
The game was filled with precision plays. This was volleyball at its highest level. Rather than score off the other team’s mistakes, these elite players battled for points and each point felt earned. Head coach Jamie Robinson spoke on the difference between this game and the championship game by saying, “We worked hard last year and beat them in a tournament, but lost to them in the state championship game. This year I feel like our team is strong. This helps us prepare to play at the highest level when state comes.”
Snowflake set the tone of the first game with one of its top servers, Braxton Jones, jumping Snowflake out to an early lead. Both teams seemed to feel out the other team’s defense by alternating between slamming the ball and placing hits in defensive holes. Snowflake jumped from being up 12-5 to 21-11.
Valley Christian rallied at the end, igniting a fire that helped fuel the remainder of the match. Despite the late game push, Valley Christian lost 25-19.
Game 2 was a different story. A newly inspired Valley Christian team started out 5-9. Snowflake mounted a comeback behind a kill by Chelsea Caskey, followed by a service point, then a kill by Lily Lundberg. Finally, a service point by Kadee Penrod tied the game up 17-17. Unfortunately for the Lobos, Valley Christian rebuffed the charging Snowflake team and won 21-25.
Game 3 displayed the power of the Snowflake offense in full force. The team had the most kills this game compared to the other four games by far for a total of eight kills.
Mikelle Abbott showed her passing skills this game, placing them perfectly to her setter. After an early 18-10 lead, Snowflake took the foot off the gas and the hitters went cold. Valley Christian attacked back and took the lead 21-22.
Livi Schneider took the team on her back and got a couple kills to retake the lead. They battled into extra points and Snowflake took the victory 26-24.
In the fourth set, neither team got a lead of more than four points. Lundberg played extremely well, getting two blocks and scoring on a pair of hits. Macey Gardner had three blocks and scored on a hit this game. Penrod’s serves helped the Lobos pull back to even after being down four points.
With Snowflake down 22-23, Jones stepped up in a big way. She scored on a setter dump to tie the game, then did the exact same thing to take the lead. After a Snowflake error, the game was tied at 24. Snowflake looked poised to score on a massive hit, but the hit was blocked, and Valley Christian took the lead with only one point left to win.
A difficult serve forced the Lobos out of their normal attack formation. In a game that saw few easy points given away from either team, two Snowflake players failed to communicate and crashed into each other as they tried to bump the ball over the net. It barely moved 5 feet and suddenly the match advanced to a fifth set.
The outside hitters reawakened for this final set. Together, Schneider and Fisher scored seven points off of hits. The two middles, Lundberg and Gardner, each got a block. The serves in the final game were crisp and delivered a punch. This game ended quickly at a score of 15-8.
Outside hitters, Schneider and Addy Fisher, each had at least one kill per game. Schneider scored 18 times from her hits. Fisher totaled 13 points of her own. The two middle blockers, Lundberg and Gardner, both tallied four blocks each. Three players scored aces: Jones, Fisher, and Schneider.
Robinson’s final words about the game were, “We had moments where we struggled, but our offense was really phenomenal. We focused a lot on their (middle blocker). She is really good. We focused on our block there and just pounding the ball and hitting, which helped us win that game.”
