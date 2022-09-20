SNOWFLAKE — In a rematch of the state championship match last year, the Snowflake Lobos got their payback narrowly defeating Chandler Valley Christian in five games Sept. 6.

The game was filled with precision plays. This was volleyball at its highest level. Rather than score off the other team’s mistakes, these elite players battled for points and each point felt earned. Head coach Jamie Robinson spoke on the difference between this game and the championship game by saying, “We worked hard last year and beat them in a tournament, but lost to them in the state championship game. This year I feel like our team is strong. This helps us prepare to play at the highest level when state comes.”

