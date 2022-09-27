SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos hosted the Round Valley Elks on Sept. 8 in volleyball.
The games were over quickly, and it was obvious that the Lobos were the better team.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 6:32 am
SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos hosted the Round Valley Elks on Sept. 8 in volleyball.
The games were over quickly, and it was obvious that the Lobos were the better team.
Macey Gardner played her best in the first game. She poured out a torrent of serving firepower getting four aces then later got a kill from the front row. Baxton Jones got a chance to play in the front row rather than set this game. She capitalized on her time there with four kills in the first game. Livi Schneider got three kills in the first game. Finally, Kloah Ulberg recorded a block and a kill before the game ended 25-5.
The Lobos allowed a few more points in the second game, but the score was still 25-11 in favor of Snowflake. Chelsea Caskey found her stride in the second getting two kills from the front row. Jones fired off three successive aces in the second game, showing that she is a force to be reckoned with from every position. Lily Lundberg filled up the stat sheet as well this game by getting an ace, a block, and two kills.
The Lobos served and hit their best as a team in the third and final game. Three players had aces: Gracie Lundberg (1), Braxton Jones (1) and Addy Fisher (2). Six girls had kills for the Lobos as well: Schneider (3), Fisher (2), Gardner (2), Lily Lundberg (1), Caskey (1), and Jones (1). The final score of the last game was 25-12.
Schneider hit the most consistently from the front row, scoring 10 kills on the night. She was followed by Fisher, Jones, and Caskey, who all had four kills each.
Coach Jamie Robinson spoke on the team’s versatility and expanded roles in this match by saying, “Braxton (Jones) never gets to hit and she is a great hitter. Her being able to hit was awesome. Gracie hasn’t set for us yet and I think she did an outstanding job coming in and setting and getting into that leadership role. All the girls stepped up and made it seem easy to jump into a different role.”
