SNOWFLAKE — In volleyball, Snowflake defeated Gilbert Christian in a three-set sweep Aug. 26 for its second win in two games this season.
Snowflake kept the first two sets dangerously close winning 25-20 and 25-22, respectively. In the last set the host Lobos showed the killer instinct they needed, winning 25-12.
The runner-up in the 2022 state tournament showed that its squad has the potential to make it deep in the playoffs this year with a powerful well-rounded team.
Coach Jamie Robinson talked about which aspect of the game she felt they played best at by saying, “Our defense was really good. We struggled a bit on Wednesday (versus Tuba City) and we worked really hard in practice to make sure we were in position and that everyone worked together to get the tips.”
This defensive intensity began with the libero, Kadee Penrod, who hit the floor on multiple occasions to keep the ball in play. The entire team looked much more unified this game on the defensive end.
Few sports can rival volleyball when it comes to fitting the mantra “Good defense leads to offense.” The Lobos’ defense definitely led to fantastic offensive plays by the hitters. Addy Fisher led the team with 11 points from her hits. She was followed by the setter, Braxton Jones, who scored seven times at the net.
Outside hitters Livi Schneider and Addy Fisher both had four kills each followed by Lily Lundberg and Jones, who each had two.
Although all these ladies possess tons of power, they also show restraint and high IQ pulling back at times and placing the ball perfectly in the holes of the defense. Schneider and Lundberg led the team in blocks at four, with Fisher (three) and Jones (two) following suit.
Perhaps the most obvious area of improvement from the Aug. 26 game was serving. Snowflake went from having more than 10 service errors on Aug. 24 to only three in the next game.
Getting the ball in play consistently is the only way to take a commanding lead, and Snowflake’s Schneider and Lundberg led the way against Gilbert Christian. When the team was down 15-20 in the second set, it was Schneider who had four good serves to bring the Lobos back.
Then Lundberg served four straight, scoring on three giving Snowflake the lead. Fisher finished with a giant block that moved the Lobos into the last set with all the momentum. Schneider’s serving prowess continued on into the end of the last set when she got two aces out of her seven straight serves.
“I am looking to the team improving and winning more games. We keep on getting better and better each time we play,” Robinson said.
In the season opener Aug. 24, Snowflake faced a strong test against visiting Tuba City, always a scrappy team.
In the end, the Lobos won three straight sets 25-21, 25-17 and 25-19. The Lobos looked sloppy at the start with seven service errors in the first set alone, not to mention spikes that soared out of bounds. But the Lobos pulled themselves together quickly and worked out the issues they were having within the first set. One girl who seemed to have no issues in her first playing major minutes on varsity was sophomore Gracie Lundberg.
When others struggled to serve well in the first set, Gracie was there serving four straight and getting an ace, which was a harbinger of serves to come.
In the third set Gracie Lundberg did nearly the same thing. She served five straight times with an ace to top it all off. Her older sister, Lily Lundberg, was the only person to match her five points scored off a serve. Lily Lundberg was a brick wall above the net. All the free balls were hers to bat down. Many of her eight points scored from hitting were free balls she took advantage of. She also amassed seven blocks. Her vigilance kept her poised to defend the net and capitalize on opportunities. Robinson spoke on the growth of her team from last year to this year saying, “We are a more powerful hitting team overall this year. We had a few powerful hitters last year, but I feel like we went from a few to five or six now.”
This improvement showed up in the stat sheet as well. Three Lobo hitters had four kills each — Macey Gardner, Fisher and Schneider. Lily Lundberg trailed her teammates closely with three kills of her own. One hitter in particular showed marked improvement — Schneider.
Moving to outside hitter this year could have been daunting, but Schneider didn’t just rise to the challenge, she dominated it. She scored a team-high 13 points off her hits and proved she has the power and timing to be very effective as an outside hitter. Her teammates followed her with Lily Lundberg scoring eight points off hits, Fisher scoring seven, and Gardner scoring six.
With Macee LeSueur graduating, the 2021 Conference Offensive Play of the Year, it would have seemed like Snowflake would have a gaping hole in its offense. But Fisher and Schneider have stepped up and Snowflake still has three other all-conference players from last year who are only getting better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.