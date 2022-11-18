PHOENIX — Snowflake’s volleyball team waited 367 days for Saturday to arrive.
So it didn’t matter that the Lobos played what is essentially overtime in volleyball.
Snowflake was leaving Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix with its gift, one way or the other. After defeating Phoenix Northwest Christian Crusaders 25-18, 25-23, 31-29, Snowflake unwrapped its reward, a gold-colored trophy the 3A champion earns.
Unlike this season, Snowflake last year finished as the runner-up after dropping the 3A final as the No. 1 seed.
“(Saturday) morning I woke up and it felt like Christmas,” Snowflake outside hitter Addy Fisher said. “I was really excited.”
As for the third-set overtime drama in which the teams had a combined seven chances to end the game, fans watched two teams exhibit maximum effort on the floor of a historic sports site.
The runner-up had a chance to end the third set at 24-22, 27-26 and 29-28. Also, the serving of Vivianna Samaniego (five aces) and senior captain Abigail Araujo initiated an 8-1 run that pushed Northwest Christian ahead 19-15 in the final set.
But the Lobos’ resiliency emerged every time they were down. Snowflake upped its offseason training for moments such as the third-set thriller.
Down 29-28 after a Tatum Naber ace, Snowflake strung the three points it needed to finally start celebrating after its one-year wait.
After a Snowflake kill, Mikelle Abbott and setter Braxton Jones produced one of the big moments of the match with the third set knotted at 29. Abbott went to the floor to dig out a tip and Braxton immediately sent the ball over to an open spot. 30-29.
Before Abbott prepared for the final serve of the match, her fans started chanting, “Finish it. Finish it.” Snowflake proceeded to do so after Northwest Christian couldn’t return a duo block by Livi Schneider and Lily Lungberg on the outside.
“Considering what happened last year there was no way they were going home with second,” said second-year coach Jamie Robinson about her 37-4 Snowflake team.
Fisher (11 kills) and Schneider (18 kills) were the go-to weapons on the outside for Jones (41 assists).
But the athletic and poised Jones did a solid job of distributing her passes, as six Snowflake players each totaled at least three kills. Macy Gardner had four of the winning team’s 14 blocks.
For 30-11 Northwest Christian, the Crusaders might become next year’s Snowflake since they will return almost every starter, including freshman Cadence Roberts (team-high 11 kills).
But Saturday finally belonged to Snowflake.
