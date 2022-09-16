Not often is a game played when it feels like there is no winner, but two losers.
That is exactly how the Snowflake-Show Low football rivalry match-up felt on Friday night. This game, won by visiting Snowflake 20-14, had more ups and downs than a roller coaster.
Snowflake coach Kay Solomon spoke about what made the difference. “We had the right amount of luck and grit from the kids. It definitely wasn’t the outing we wanted tonight,” Solomon said.
“But one of the good things that came out of it was that our kids were tested, and they rose to the challenge. They didn’t quit. They had a lot of opportunities to throw their hands up in the air and give up, but they didn’t do that. We are happy to see they are kids who will fight and play hard. They will do what it takes to win, even if it is an ugly win.”
On the first play, Snowflake scored a touchdown on a 64-yard pass from Easton Butler to Lance Christensen.
After the Lobos stopped Show Low’s march up the field, there was another deep pass of about 40 yards caught by J.J. Lerma. After a couple nice plays, a pass to Davyn McCray scored a second Lobo touchdown.
Everything seemed to be looking up for the Lobos at this point; in fact, they even picked up a Show Low fumble.
Then the game got very sloppy for the Lobos. After recovering a fumble they turned around and committed the same error and allowed Show Low to ride the momentum. The duo of Nash Brewer and Ryan Kishbaugh haunted the Lobos all night on both ends of the field. Brewer ran the ball in at the end of the drive for Show Low’s first score.
The second quarter was uneventful with the exception of both teams being forced to punt, recovering a fumble or getting an interception. Snowflake managed to get in a field goal by Bradden Lewis before halftime to give the Lobos a 17-7 lead.
In the second half, Snowflake charged down the field behind running back Lewis and receiver Christensen. Sam Brown kicked a field goal to give Snowflake a 20-7 lead.
The Cougars fought right back with a pair of massive runs by Kishbaugh. That drive was interrupted by a Lobo interception. The Lobos moved toward their end zone until a great defensive series stopped them in their tracks.
But a false start penalty put the Lobos in a good position to score. It was then that Brewer saw a Snowflake fumble. He swept in like a rocket and was down the field before the Lobos could chase him down, scoring the second Show Low touchdown.
Now within striking distance at 20-14, the Cougars had all the momentum. They rode that energy and got an interception quickly. After a good defensive series by the Lobos, Show Low faked a punt and ran for far more than the 10 yards they needed for the first down.
The Cougars looked good driving down the field behind their leaders Brewer and Kishbaugh. They got to their own 2-yard line with only a couple minutes left on the clock when the unthinkable happened. In a mix-up between the quarterback and the center, a fumble occurred and pushed the ball toward the Lobos.
Snowflake recovered and received a touchback. Lewis managed a consistent 5 yards on each of his carries to stall out the clock. The Lobos went on to win despite having seven turnovers in the game.
This was not a great look for the back-to-back state champions, who were moved up to the 4A division this year.
“We will look at the things that almost cost us the game. Turnovers is one of them and ball security is another,” Solomon said. “But I think part of that is that our blocking was off tonight, they were getting guys into the backfield, so when we are getting guys hit right after the exchange or having to change their angle, the ball never gets secured and that happened a lot tonight.
“Credit Show Low for good game planning. Their kids came out to battle. They could have easily folded, but they didn’t do that.”
Snowflake hopes to right the ship before this Friday night’s home game against Glendale. Glendale is 0-2.
Show Low will prepare for a dogfight against the Winslow Bulldogs at home. Winslow is 2-1 after beating Flagstaff 14-12 Friday.
