SNOWFLAKE — In a weekend that saw many upsets within the 4A division, Snowflake handled its business by defeating Phoenix Arcadia 19-0 last week in a first-round playoff game.
The Lobos entered the state playoffs ranked No. 2 and took on the 15th-ranked Titans.
Since losing to Apache Junction four weeks ago, Snowflake has turned a corner, and it seems as if the Lobos may be peaking at the perfect time.
One of the major changes that has been a key factor in the new-look Lobos is the Brennan Bryant-to-Easton Butler action.
Bryant has delivered beautiful passes to Butler who is able to show off his supreme receiving abilities. This was one of the key plays in the first Lobo drive that resulted in a touchdown in the Nov. 18 game in Snowflake.
Matthew Brimhall did the honors of breaking through for the first points of the game.
Arcadia started the game trying to run and was stifled at every turn by the Lobos defense. Only Quintyn Isabell was able to gain the smallest of yards. They quickly were forced to punt.
However, Arcadia returned the favor by quickly forcing Snowflake to punt as well, and on that punt Davyn McCray nearly recovered the ball.
Arcadia adapted quickly after realizing that its running game wouldn’t work well against Snowflake. The Titans instead trusted the arm of their sophomore quarterback Braylen Rooney. Rooney’s passing was impressive and made Arcadia a threat to win the game. Yet without an efficient running game, the Titans could gain the small crucial yards when the situation called for it.
Snowflake’s next drive saw a pair of passes to Tyler Clare, who exploited the open middle of the field and ran a few Titans over. After that, Jett McCray carried the team on his back and ran for 30-plus yards in straight four plays resulting in a second Lobos touchdown. This time the point-after did not score leaving the score at 13-0.
After an unremarkable Titan drive, Snowflake took possession. McCray broke through for a 64-yard run followed by an amazing 30-yard catch by Butler who saved what would have been an interception off of a tipped pass.
McCray again charged the defensive line and smashed through defenders for 9 yards getting five of those after the initial contact.
This may have been a pivotal play though because McCray may have suffered an injury since he did not play in the second half.
Bradden Lewis scored on the final play of this drive making the score 19-0.
Penalties were the name of the game for the majority of the game. Each team racked up more than 100 yards worth of fouls throughout the game.
The second half saw many unsportsmanlike conduct calls against Arcadia, a coach ejection and two touchdowns that were called back due to penalty calls.
Neither team ended up scoring, but the Lobo defense remained stalwart. Braden LaDuke gave Rooney fits with his persistent pressure and occasional sacks.
With the Lobos facing Prescott at home in the quarterfinals this week the elevation and temperature advantage will be negligible as the Badgers are also in the mountains, but the Lobos’ home-field advantage will be felt in the form of the large supporting fan base.
The winning team will face the winner of the No. 4 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro vs. No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird game.
