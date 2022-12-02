SNOWFLAKE — Snowflake walked into last Friday night touted as the No. 2-seeded team in the 4A Conference playing against No. 10 Prescott.
Prescott entered the game knowing that it had already upset a good Apache Junction team — a team that defeated Snowflake only five weeks prior.
Both teams felt very confident entering the quarterfinal game, but the host Lobos proved to be superior with a 23-3 victory.
That early confidence displayed itself for Prescott immediately as the Badgers forced Snowflake to punt before the Lobos could earn a first down.
Then they showed some throwing prowess early, getting off a few passes for small, but effective yards.
Snowflake responded immediately and with force. The defense came down on the Prescott offense and created a fumble that Snowflake recovered.
Then J.J. Lerma stepped up with backfield mate Jett McCray. The pair of them demanded yards and got them. They took advantage of the holes their line created and bolted through the Badgers defense.
Snowflake quickly found itself in the red zone and in perfect position to score a touchdown. But Prescott wasn’t ready to yield so early. The Badgers locked in and made stops. Snowflake had to kick and Sam Brown delivered with a short field goal.
Snowflake’s defense fed off the energy of scoring and quickly forced Prescott to kick. The next drive saw a pair of solid runs by Easton Butler, who has shown his range of talents this season in receiving, rushing and throwing the ball.
McCray saw an opening and exploded for a 45-yard run and was taken down just shy of the end zone. Matthew Brimhall punched through a pair of plays later for the touchdown and a score of 10-0.
McCray, though, seemed to have suffered an injury and he left the game for good. Due to the other effective backs Snowflake possesses, it seemed the coaching staff didn’t want to risk aggravating the injury.
Snowflake found itself again falling short of a touchdown and looked to kick a 30-yard field goal. This time the kick missed.
The Lobos stopped Prescott again without allowing a single first down.
Snowflake charged down the field again and for the second time Brimhall was given the honor of fighting in for a touchdown. The Snowflake lead kept growing, now at 17-0.
Butler threw an interception on the next Lobo drive, but he displayed his receiving prowess on the next Lobo drive by catching a 21-yard pass from Brennan Bryant.
Prescott hustled to get in position to score before halftime and had a pair of good plays. Snowflake could sense the momentum beginning to shift, so Jordan Mowers and Braden LaDuke put a stop to it. They attacked the Badgers’ quarterback and under the intense pressure he had no choice but to intentionally ground the ball. With that, the first half was in the books at 17-0.
The second half began with Prescott on offense. Try as they might, the Badgers could create nothing against the Snowflake defense. Mowers, in particular, had an impressive play in which he tipped a pass to force another Prescott punt.
The Prescott defense also seemed to be newly inspired. The Badgers quickly got in position to force a Snowflake punt. On the snap, disaster struck. The snap was low and Bradden Lewis had to retreat 19 yards to recover the ball. After that turnover on downs, Prescott seemed poised to score with a drive starting on the 10-yard line.
The Lobos had other ideas. Slade Fish came up with a big stop in the backfield. Pressure by the Lobos resulted in an incomplete pass. Then a Mowers sack stopped any chance Prescott had for a touchdown, and instead it settled for a field goal.
That series alone spoke to the tenacity of the Lobos’ defense. It took a team starting in field goal position to even squeak off a field goal opportunity.
Butler ran for 25 yards on the punt return, then he followed that up with a 27-yard run. Lewis ran for 12 yards, then another gain for 7. Lerma finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown. After missing the PAT kick attempt, the score was 23-3.
Neither team would score again. Notable plays that happened in the final minutes came from a combo tackle and fumble recovery by Garrett Flake and Brimhall. Lewis faked a punt and ran for 20 yards. Austin Flake finished off the game with emphasis by getting an interception when Prescott was in scoring position.
Lerma ended the game with 109 total yards followed by McCray (103), Butler (97) and Lewis (67).
Brimhall led the team with 15 tackles along with Lewis (nine), Cooper Rapier (eight), Mowers (eight), Garrett Flake (seven) and Braden LaDuke (six).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.