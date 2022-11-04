SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos took on the Benjamin Franklin Chargers on Oct. 28 in Snowflake. After a pair of losses, Snowflake looked forward to regaining some confidence against an easier opponent.
The big talk of the game were the position changes that the Lobo coaching staff implemented this game. Senior Easton Butler moved to a wide receiver spot, and Brennan Bryant took on the role of quarterback. Other changes occurred changing players from offense to defense or vice versa, but on to the game.
In the first few plays the Lobos had already taken advantage of the Chargers. Behind the wheels of Jett McCray, the Lobos scored a touchdown on the first drive.
The Lobos defense sent the Chargers a message right from the first kick. Bradon Frost smashed into the runner on the punt return, laying him out immediately. From there it was a quick series, before Benjamin Franklin turned the ball over on downs.
The second Lobo drive found its hero in the form of Bradden Lewis. Lewis overpowered his opponents, breaking tackle after tackle. He ran for a solid 20 yards, then scored a touchdown on a 14-yard carry.
An underwhelming Chargers drive resulted in a turnover, and it was time to showcase the new Lobo quarterback in Bryant. On his first deep throw, he connected on a 28-yard pass to Butler. The pair synchronized well the entire game. Butler would beat his defender and Bryant would hit him with the ball.
Unfortunately for Snowflake, the drive’s momentum ended after that and it was forced to kick. The Lobo defense took the field and did what it does best: bring drives to a forceful stop. Snowflake's defense stifled the Chargers passing game and their running game was nonexistent against the boys-in-blue.
The Lobos did have a bit of a scare at the end of the first quarter when a pass soared deep and only the athleticism of Frost broke up the pass and stopped the Charger touchdown. Then Braden LaDuke demolished the running back on a big third down to snuff out the Chargers hopes of a first down.
The Lobos struggled a bit on offense. After an impressive pair of drives to start the game, they couldn’t score for four consecutive drives. However, Davyn McCray immediately gave the offense another chance by intercepting a Charger pass.
Butler made the most of this opportunity by catching a 20-yard pass. Then a screen pass to Butler worked out perfectly, who broke a tackle and gained 10 yards. Within 5 yards of the goal line, Snowflake turned to J.J. Lerma. He broke through the line for a third Lobo touchdown.
On the next Benjamin Franklin drive, it finally earned a new first down for the first time in the game. Frost ruined the Chargers' dreams of a touchdown on the next play by capitalizing on an errand pass to end out the half. The score stood at 21-0 in favor of Snowflake.
Jett McCray came out big in the second half. He scored a 40-yard touchdown on the first drive behind a huge block by J.J. Lerma. Then on the defensive end, Frost intercepted a pass for the second time.
McCray wasn’t done scoring yet. He broke through again for his third touchdown of the game, this time on a 20-yard run. In a mirror of the previous defensive possession, there was another interception — this time by Davyn McCray.
Lance Christensen broke through for a 70-yard run to score the final Lobo touchdown. The final score was 42-0.
The takeaways for this game were mostly in the test run of the new quarterback, Bryant. He threw well and his decision making was great. As a receiver, Butler did a phenomenal job catching the ball. Davyn McCray adjusted quickly to his job as a defensive back getting two interceptions in his debut.
The Lobos got a stress-free win and an opportunity to give their new changes a trial run. But that is as far as the easy times will extend. Next week, the Lobos will take on Poston Butte, which beat No. 3 Tempe Marcos de Niza last week. This top-seeded contender will be a fine test for Snowflake as the Lobos look to test themselves against one of the best in the 4A division.
