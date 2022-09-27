EAGAR — The Round Valley boys soccer team started the season with a new head coach in Reece Hadlock.

One goal Hadlock has in focus is working to make the team more competitive. He would also like to be able to develop the younger kids to help as the program grows that they are able to find more success and make a push to get into the playoffs and then get into the playoffs consistently.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.