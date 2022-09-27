EAGAR — The Round Valley boys soccer team started the season with a new head coach in Reece Hadlock.
One goal Hadlock has in focus is working to make the team more competitive. He would also like to be able to develop the younger kids to help as the program grows that they are able to find more success and make a push to get into the playoffs and then get into the playoffs consistently.
Hadlock hopes that kids that will be coming into the program in future years will be excited for the opportunity to play at the high school level and hopes they continue working on their skills in AYSO.
The team for Round Valley this year is young with many freshmen players, which Hadlock is excited to work on developing. There are about six seniors with an additional handful of juniors to provide leadership and experience for the younger players.
Hadlock hopes the kids coming through the program love the game and enjoy playing. He hopes that love and dedication will help the Elks find future success.
Round Valley started the season losing to last year’s state champion in Chino Valley. The Elks also dropped games to Sedona Red Rock, Show Low and Page.
The Elks defeated cross county rival St. Johns on Sept. 14 with a score of 5-3.
The Elks participated in the Show Low Soccer Invitational on Sept. 16-17th in Show Low.
