Behind two big innings and the outstanding pitching of Maren Berger, the No.-4 ranked Snowflake Lobos defeated the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 11-0 on Thursday at Blue Ridge.

Berger gave up one hit and struck out nine Yellowjackets while helping herself with a two-run home run in a six-run fourth inning.

Jessica Wallace got the lone Blue Ridge hit but was stranded on base twice during the game as Berger rose to the occasion both times to hold the Yellowjackets scoreless.

— Jon Burnham

