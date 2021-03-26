Baseball
March 26
Morenci Jr./Sr. at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Snowflake at Alchesay, 3 p.m.
Miami at Round Valley. 3:30 p.m.
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
March 27
St. Johns at Holbrook, 11 a.m.
Globe at Show Low, 1 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Safford, 1 p.m.
Tonopah Valley at Winslow, 3 p.m.
March 30
Mayer at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Show Low at Alchesay, 3:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Morenci Jr./Sr., 4 p.m.
St. Johns at Pima, 4 p.m.
Snowflake at Winslow, 7 p.m.
Payson at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Softball
March 26
Snowflake at Alchesay, 2 p.m.
Morenci Jr./Sr. at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Round Valley, 3:30 p.m.
March 27
St. Johns at Holbrook, 11 a.m.
Globe at Show Low, 11 a.m.
Blue Ridge at Safford, 1 p.m.
Winslow at Tonopah Valley, 1 p.m.
March 30
Show Low at Alchesay, 2 p.m.
Payson at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Snowflake at Winslow, 3:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Morenci Jr./Sr., 4 p.m.
St. Johns at Pima, 4 p.m.
Track and field
March 26
Mogollon Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.