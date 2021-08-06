The fifth annual Kurt Alcumbrac UA/ASU Challenge Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 21 at Pinetop Lakes Golf Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop.
The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The event raises scholarship money for students who have graduated from Blue Ridge High School and plan to attend college at either Arizona State University or the University of Arizona.
The competition pits two-player teams representing ASU and UA in a best-ball (net) match play event. Both men and women are welcome to play in the tournament.
Last year UA was the winning school, and Kilee Bennett was the recipient of the scholarship money. She will be attending UA this fall.
If the ASU two-person team wins this year then a Blue Ridge student planning to attend ASU would be the scholarship money recipient.
The late Kurt Alcumbrac, who was a diehard Wildcat fan and also had ASU connections, was one of the co-founders of the event. He died on April 20 after a fierce battle with glioblastoma, and for his contributions the UA/ASU Challenge Golf Tournament will always bear his name.
The cost for players to enter the tournament is $42 plus tax and a $25 donation to the scholarship fund. The charge covers greens fee, cart and range balls. Members of the Pinetop Lakes Country Club will be charged the $25 donation and cart fee if applicable.
In order to have a fair competition, each player will need a handicap or some indication of their level of play.
Players can sign up by going to the golf shop or by calling at 928-369-4531.
