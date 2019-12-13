The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside is offering youth basketball for grades first-sixth. Registration cost is $30 per child.
Games will be held every Saturday, tentatively to begin Jan. 11. All games will be held at Blue Ridge Elementary School Gyms. Game times will be as follows:
• 8:30 am 1st-2nd grade coed
• 9:30 am 3rd-4th grade girls
• 10:30 am 3rd-4th grade boys
• 11:30 am 5th-6th grade girls
• 12:30 pm 5th-6th grade boys
Volunteer coaches and referees are needed, if interested, contact Malaina Spillman. Visit www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov to sign up and pay the league fees.
For questions, call or email Malaina Spillman 928-368-6700; email mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov
