The Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club is hosting its annual and popular “For the Love of Golf” Tournament Friday, Sept. 13. As always this is open to the public, and they would like to have as many teams as possible made up from non-members.
Shot-gun start at 9 a.m.; scramble format with 36 as the highest handicap; teams can be mixed, women and men; mulligans and magic putts can be bought. Cost is $58 and includes driving range and lunch. This is just a fun tournament with several challenges to include putting with a tennis ball, pitching into a raft on the pond, nearest to the center line, and more. Raffle baskets and money trees will be available.
For more information, call the Pro Shop at 928-369-4521, ext 1.
