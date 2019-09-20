SHOW LOW — The second annual Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby sponsored by the Show Low High School baseball team will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Show Low Senior Field. The winner’s prize is half of the entry fees. Registration will be at the time of the event at the Senior Field.
The cost for each round is $20 and there is no limit on the number of rounds you can compete in. Each round consists of five outs. An out is classified as any swing that does not result in a home run or a better does not swing at three pitches in a row. A batter must supply their own pitcher.
There will be food and drinks available at the tournament. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and a raffle for various prizes.
All proceeds will benefit the Show Low High School baseball team. Spending priorities this year include field maintenance (mound repair, fertilizer and weed control), additional field equipment (batting screens, rakes, mound clay) and player equipment (catcher’s gear, baseballs, bats).
For more information on the Home Run Derby, contact Show Low High School baseball coach Jeff McNeil at 928-242-9276.
The Show Low High School baseball team is looking for sponsors for the Home Run Derby and the Wiffle Ball Tournament. Sponsorship opportunities start at $150. The team is also looking for raffle, silent auction and giveaway items for participants. For sponsorship opportunities contact Victoria Heuett at 928-369-6281 or Kelci Zampedri at 928-242-0400.
