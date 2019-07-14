Tai Chi, Chi Kung, Gentle Yoga classes offered at Show Low Senior Center
Personal trainer and fitness instructor Violet Borens is again conducting Tai Chi, Chi Kung and Gentle Yoga classes every Tuesday and Thursday through the summer at the Show Low Senior Center, located at 301 E. McNeil.
Class dates for the Second Session are: July 18, 23, 25, 30 and Aug. 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 (closed Thursday, Aug. 1).
Beginning Tai Chi starts at 1 p.m. each day. This is an ancient Chinese system designed to promote optimal health. It increases strength and tone, muscle endurance and bone density, improves core stability, balance, coordination and helps maintain good posture.
Chi Kung class begins at 1:45 each day. Chi Kung is in essence energy efficiently flowing through the entire body. It awakens the flow of chi that channels life energy into the body for detoxifying, cleansing, healing and strengthening the internal organs — lung, heart, liver, kidney, spleen, gall bladder, bone marrow and digestive system.
Gentle Yoga class begins at 2:30 p.m. each day. Sunrise Yoga format creates a balanced flow of movements focusing on core and stabilizing techniques that unify body movements by coordinating breathing and relaxation.
The fee for either the Beginning Tai Chi or Chi Kung classes is $40 for 10 classes or $25 for 5 classes (walk-in fee is $7 per class), and for the Gentle Yoga class, the fee is $50 for 10 classes or $30 for five classes (walk-in fee is $7 per class).
For more information, call Borens at (520) 303-1820 or go to: violetfitness@gmail.com
Show Low’s Tri in the Pines is Aug. 10
Show Low’s 24th Annual Tri in the Pines will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
The event begins with a 625-yard swim at the aquatic center, which transitions to a 12.3-mile bicycle ride on city streets. The final leg is a 3.5-mile run on a paved multipurpose trail in Show Low City Park.
This is a great starter race or a high altitude challenge for seasoned athletes.
A Youth Tri in the Pines will be held in conjunction with Tri in the Pines triathlon for kids 14 and younger. The Youth Tri starts with a 175-yard swim at the aquatic center, then features a 4-mile bike ride and then ends with a one-mile run in Show Low City Park.
Entry fee for adults is $65 for an individual and $95 for a relay team. The youth fee is $45.
Register through July 31 at:
Put it on the Tee for the FAC golf tourney is Sept. 7
Register by Sept. 1
The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center’s Seventh Annual “Put it on the Tee for the FAC” golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Torreon Golf Club in Show Low.
There will be a noon shotgun start with dinner to follow. Entry fee is $125 (includes golf, cart, prizes, dinner and a few surprises). If your significant other is not a golfer but wants to join you for dinner, an awesome one awaits for $25, all inclusive.
The format is a step-aside scramble. Make your own foursome (or we can help you find one). A great selection of raffle and silent auction items and a live auction will be held during dinner.
Register by Sept. 1 at: ncfac.org
All proceeds from the event go toward sustaining the NCFAC and staff, and expansion of services to victims fo abuse and domestic violence, as well as witnesses to dangerous crimes.
Want to do more than play golf? There are also sponsorship packets available at: ncfac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.